Matt Gaetz hired lawyer who represented Jeffrey Epstein

Earlier this year, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) campaign paid $25,000 to a lawyer that was used by Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.

The Washington Post reports that Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Gaetz’s campaign paid Marc Fernich for legal consulting in June.

Gatez is under investigation for allegedly participating in the trafficking of a minor for sex. Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and friend of Gaetz who is at the center of the investigation, struck a plea deal in May with authorities. The Florida congressman has denied the allegations.

Fernich previously represented Epstein, the billionaire sex offender who died by suicide in prison, and lists him as a “notable client” on his website. His firm also represented Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loero.

Another law firm, Zuckerman Spaeder, was also paid $25,000 for legal consulting, according to the Post.

A spokesperson for the Florida congressman didn’t address the payment to Fernich when contacted by the Post and other media outlets, and only boasted about the campaign contributions Gaetz has received.

“Our FEC filings speak for themselves,” a Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “Despite an endless stream of lies from the media, Congressman Gaetz continues to be among the most prodigious fundraisers in Congress and is the only Republican who doesn’t accept donations from federal lobbyists or PACs. He thanks his tens of thousands of donors and promises to always fight for them.”

You can read all of the Washington Post report here.