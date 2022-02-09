covid virus with thomas massie's face

Fotomay/Shutterstock Gage Skidmore/Flickr (Licensed) Remix by Max Fleishman

‘100% of people who died were once alive’: GOP lawmaker mocked for suggesting that Medicare contributes to COVID deaths

Rep. Massie thought it was a sick burn.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Feb 9, 2022

A Republican congressman is getting laughed off the internet for correlating COVID-19 deaths to being on Medicare.

On Wednesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tweeted, “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?”

Massie is apparently suggesting that those people might’ve survived if they weren’t on Medicare.

Medicare is government-provided health insurance for people aged 65 and older.

PBS reports that 75% of people who died from COVID were 65 or older. Elderly people are more likely to have comorbidities associated with increased risk of dying from the virus. As we age, the immune system also weakens, making it more difficult for our bodies to fight infection.

Clearly, none of this has anything to do with Medicare.

Nevertheless, Massie attempted to use the COVID death rate among the elderly to undermine support for socialized medicine or single-payer healthcare.

It didn’t go well. People wasted no time dragging him in the comments.

For some, it harkened back to his recent tweet incorrectly attributing a quote by a neo-Nazi to the French philosopher Voltaire.

Many demonstrated the fallacy behind Massie’s point by making similar arguments that confuse correlation with causation.

“People who die of heart attacks tend to have eaten meals within 24 hours of death,” @EdgeOfSports replied. “AND WE WANT FOOD FOR ALL?!?!?!?!?”

“And, get this, 100% have breathed air at some point in their lifetime too. What should be done about that?” added @Weinsteinlaw.

There were many memes in the replies.

Several wondered how Massie managed to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

There were also some questions about his qualifications to be an elected official as well.

Popular consensus was that Massie’s tweet just didn’t make sense.

“So they had health insurance and their families won’t be left with crushing hospital debt after their death?” @golfgate tweeted. “Not sure this is the flex you think it is.”

“I don’t think Medicare is a co-morbidity,” added @Dreamweasel.

This week’s top technology stories

How a delay in Gigi Sohn’s FCC confirmations allowed Republicans to build a new case against her
While Patriot Front marched at an anti-abortion rally, the white nationalist group’s private chats leaked online
How Biden’s inauguration set the stage for the next chapter of QAnon conspiracies
Plot to overturn Arizona election for Trump included politicians, conspiracists, and conservative media
Why Lina Khan put the fear of god into big tech in 2021
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 9, 2022, 12:29 pm CST

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is a staff writer at the Daily Dot covering all things politics and technology with a focus on the far right and conspiracy theories.

Claire Goforth