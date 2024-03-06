An endorsement from former President Donald Trump over the weekend helped North Carolina Republican Governor candidate Mark Robinson win an easy victory in his primary yesterday, besting his nearest opponent by over 40%

Robinson, who Trump called “Martin Luther King on steroids” while endorsing him, has a social media history littered with bigoted comments against gay people, transgender people, women, and Jews. He hits many of the same themes in his public speeches, where he gives thundering orations against the “demonic” transgender movement and says that gay people are “filth.”

Here is Republican nominee for Gov of NC Mark Robinson saying that gay people are “filth.” pic.twitter.com/LV6v3royKZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 6, 2024

While all those comments quickly bubbled up to the surface again after Robinson’s win, and drew predictable and warranted liberal outrage, there was a whole other reaction to Robinson in conservative circles online.

“Lets GOOOOOOO,” posted State Freedom Caucus communications staffer Greg Price over a video of Robinson inveighing against transgender people.

“Ain’t but two genders,” Robinson, surrounded by ecstatic clergy, declared in the video in front of a podium emblazoned with the words “JESUS IS LORD.”

“You can go to the doctor and get cut up, you can go down to the dress shop and get made up, you can go down there and get drugged up, but at the end of the day you’re just a drugged up, dressed up, made up, cut up man or woman,” Robinson shouted with a preacher’s cadence.

“Two plus two don’t equal transgender,” Robinson added, wiping sweat off his head with a cloth. “It equals four.”

“Love him!! The worlds needs him desperately right now,” posted @Audra__McDougal.

“God bless him,” added @jagrubb1977. “I love him and his message.”

While those who were just hearing of Robinson for the first time were thrilled to learn about him, those who’d been following for a while were also excited to see him bursting onto the national stage.

“Absolutely love him!” posted @skylar_04 in another thread. “Heard him speak at CPAC a few years ago. Gave me chills. The place was absolutely lit!”

The conservative enthusiasm for Robinson was passionate enough for many posters to cast him as a potential heir to Donald Trump.

“Mark Robinson- next Governor for North Carolina and I dare say the next President of the United States of America after Trump,” posted @media_laina. “This is the type of person America needs after Trump.”

"At the end of the day you're just a drugged up, made up, cut up man or a woman"



Mark Robinson- next Governor for North Carolina and I dare say the next President of the United States of America after Trump.



“Next Governor for North Carolina and the next President after Trump!” echoed @parzonenc65.

“I would love to see this man as President!!” posted @nanatot1125.

“He’ll be our FIRST black president!” added @AROtotheN.

Race didn’t come into the picture for Robinson’s supporters either.

“As a white dude I pray that Mark Robinson stays healthy. I’d vote for him as president in a heartbeat,” posted @gillren96.

“Me too! ❤️❤️✝️👍👍” replied @TexFontaholic.