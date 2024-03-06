The North Carolina Republican party’s nominee for governor will be Mark Robinson, who wrapped up a quick primary victory tonight after an endorsement from former President Donald Trump at a rally on Saturday,

He may, come January 2025, be the first Black governor of the state.

He also may soon become one of America’s most vitriolic, far-right leaders. Robinson has a lengthy history of blasting the races, religions, and sexual identities he dislikes online. He’s virulently anti-trans, and has cracked offensive jokes about Michelle Obama.

“Michelle Obama is an anti-American, abortion and gay marriage supporting, liberal leftist elitist and I’ll be glad when he takes his boyfriend and leaves the White House,” he wrote on Facebook.

Robinson, who’s currently the state’s lieutenant governor, is a fire-breathing evangelical hardliner who’s called gay people a “satanic cult of sexual perversion” and called the LGBTQ acronym a “symbol of mass delusion.” He has a history of social media comments about Jews, which were quickly resurfaced on X after his race was called.

In one post, highlighted recently by the North Carolina Democratic Jewish caucus, he called the Black Panther movie “trash, that was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets,” lamenting that Black people get “so excited about a fictional ‘hero’ created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by a satanic Marxist.”

Here’s the Robinson post, which is STILL up on his Facebook; pic.twitter.com/AgK6ZuQt3o — The NC Democratic Jewish Caucus (@NCJewishDems) February 26, 2024

“The 1977 version of ‘Roots’ is one of the most vile things EVER filmed,” Robinson wrote in another post in 2017 about the miniseries depicting a Black family’s saga through slavery until after the Civil War in America. “It is nothing but Hollywood trash that depicts the ignorance and brutality of the goyim, and the helplessness and weakness of the shvartze.”

“It blows my mind that Mark Robinson from North Carolina projected winner is an election denier, doesn’t think women should be in politics, railed against survivors of gun, massacres, thinks school teachers are wicked, thinks Jews are satanic, and denies the Holocaust,” posted @KCL_Artist. “Really NC?”

It blows my mind that Mark Robinson from North Carolina projected winner is an election denier, doesn’t think women should be in politics, railed against survivors of gun, massacres, thinks school teachers are wicked, thinks Jews are satanic, and denies the Holocaust. Really NC? — Kami Lerner⚡️ (@KCL_Artist) March 6, 2024

Online, there were no shortage of old Facebook posts from Robinson to highlight.

“Robinson has slammed public school teachers as ‘wicked people’ and has cast doubt on whether the Holocaust occurred, calling its existence ‘hogwash’ in 2017 Facebook posts. In 2022, he said he owned assault rifles so that he’d be prepared if ‘the government got too big,'” wrote writer Molly Jong-Fast.

Opponents also point out that Robinson has slammed public school teachers as “wicked people” and has cast doubt on whether the Holocaust occurred, calling its existence “hogwash” in 2017 Facebook posts. In 2022, he said he owned assault rifles so that he’d be prepared if “the… — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 6, 2024

“Robinson warned on Facebook that the reality TV shows ‘American Idol,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘Chopped’ are a sign of an impending New World Order. He said they remind him of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Show Trials. Where people were lined up and judged then executed,” added one user.

Robinson also once called Hillary Clinton a “heifer,” called school shooting victims “media prosti-tots,” and suggested arresting transgender people for their bathroom choices.

When Trump endorsed Robinson over the weekend, he called Robinson “Martin Luther King on steroids,” saying that Robinson is “better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.”

On MLK day in 2017 however, Robinson had harsh words for MLK, saying “I don’t like Communist. No matter what ‘color’ they are,” and writing in another post that the 1960s civil rights movement was the “Communist Rise Movement.”