Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) went after a Democrat’s supposed bathroom habits after he accused her entire legislative agenda of being “revenge, retaliation, and impeachment.”

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) blasted Greene’s efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as well as censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Monday, condemning her as “someone who proudly speaks at white supremacist rallies, someone who promotes Holocaust deniers, some who compares Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler and says COVID mask requirements are the same thing as Nazi gas chambers, someone who says wildfires are caused by Jewish space lasers and that 9/11 was an inside job.”

He added, “Don’t even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use Google translate.”

McGovern: The clowns are running the circus. We're wasting time on Marjorie Taylor Greene because she wants to impeach someone. Don't get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn't know how to use google translate pic.twitter.com/pirB8727vI — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2024

Greene has pushed to censure the Somalia-born Omar over a video in which Omar reportedly declared in Somali that “together we will protect the interests of Somalia.” Critics claimed she was putting her allegiance to Somalia above that of the United States.

However, Somali translators called the translation inaccurate.

Likewise, she introduced the resolution calling for the impeachment of Mayorkas as the criticism and backlash to the migrant crisis at the U.S. border reaches a fever pitch.

A vote on impeaching Mayorkas is slated for later today.

“When we vote to impeach Secretary Mayorkas later today, Democrats will either stand behind the policies of open borders, human and sex trafficking, 300 daily fentanyl deaths, and rape, or they will vote to impeach Mayorkas for blatantly violating his oath of office,” Greene said Tuesday.

Greene also hit back at McGovern on Monday afternoon with a bizarre accusation.

“Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol,” she wrote on X. “Eww. That’s probably when he comes up with all this [shit].”

Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol.



Eww.



That's probably when he comes up with all this 💩. https://t.co/ojeHhZnnib — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 5, 2024

Critics of Greene quickly flooded the comment section questioning how she would know about what transpires in the men’s bathroom.

“Why are you hanging out in the men’s bathroom?” questioned one person.

“You were in there with him?” asked someone else.

“Thought maga was against women in men’s bathrooms,” quipped another person.

McGovern himself responded as well, saying: “No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting?”

No idea what you're talking about… what are you doing in the men's bathroom aren't you late for a klan meeting? https://t.co/G9SkNa2GQa — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 6, 2024

McGovern’s criticism tying Greene to white supremacy likely references her appearance at a conference founded by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Greene later said she was unaware of Fuentes’ political views and did not support white nationalism.