Marjorie Taylor Greene shares fake image of Lindsey Graham drinking out of Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light can

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has shared an image on Twitter that purports to show Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) drinking a Bud Light adorned with the face of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Greene, who is no stranger to spreading misinformation on social media, posted the image on Sunday amid the ongoing conservative backlash against Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch.

The image, which shows Graham standing next to CNN journalist Dana Bash, has already been viewed more than 2 million times and appears to be in response to recent comments from Graham in which he criticized Greene for defending the alleged Pentagon document leaker.

A simple reverse image search shows that the picture of Graham and Bash was taken in 2015, long before the current controversy. The original image also makes clear that Graham is holding a pint of beer in a clear mug, not a Bud Light can.

Mulvaney, the individual featured on the doctored can of Bud Light, is a transgender influencer who recently sparked a boycott from conservatives after receiving a commemorative can from the alcohol producer.

The ad campaign led prominent figures such as music artist Kid Rock to shoot cans of Bud Light while country music star Travis Tritt vowed to stop featuring Anheuser-Busch products during his tours. Even Anheuser-Busch’s CEO has been accused of being placed at the company by the CIA in order to promote progressive politics.

The backlash also saw conservatives taking credit for Anheuser-Busch losing $4 billion in value in recent days after its stock prices fell. In response, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said that the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”