Eve6 wrecks Travis Tritt with old photo after he announces he’s banning Bud Light from tour

Country music singer Travis Tritt announced on Twitter that he would be boycotting the Anheuser-Busch beer company over their campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

In follow-up posts, Tritt said the company is “unrecognizable to the American consumer” now.

In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

The country singer joined Kid Rock as the second country artist to publicly call out the company over the campaign, the extent of which was offering a commemorative can that isn’t for sale to Mulvaney, who posted it on their social media.

In a video posted earlier this week, Kid Rock shot up cases of Bud Light in protest of the company.

But Tritt received blowback from accounts on Twitter, which was kicked off by 1990s band and 2020s shitposter Eve 6, who shared a photo of Tritt wearing a teal fringe outfit.

“you can’t hate the gays AND look like you’re doing Tiger King cosplay,” one user replied.

“I’m sure they are lovely people, but you don’t get to pretend you’re outlaw and have songs in your catalog written by Richard Marx and Diane Warren,” another said, linking to his Wikipedia discography.

Others threw Tritt’s masculinity under the bus.

“Tell us more about how to dress like a real man Travis Tritt,” one user wrote.

Tell us more about how to dress like a real man Travis Tritt. pic.twitter.com/HW6YyEp9QY — rodney grim (@rodneygrim) April 6, 2023

“Travis Tritt hates drag performances and doesn’t know the definition of irony,” another said.

Travis Tritt hates drag performances and doesn’t know the definition of irony. pic.twitter.com/CfV6oY5BMf — Davram (@davramdavram) April 6, 2023

“Yes, since you’re clearly the epitome of virile Alpha masculinity, I can see why a cute little transgender woman drinking the same beer as you do is a threat to you, studly 🙄,” said another.

Tritt did not respond to a request for comment.