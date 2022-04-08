‘You’re still on TikTok’: Man dragged for bragging about how he hates Instagram and deleted Snapchat

A TikTok user is being dragged online after uploading a video in which he appears to brag about how he has become too mature for social media.

TikTok user @jacobsilver7, who uploaded the video on Thursday, stated in the caption that he was slowly turning into his dad.

“You know your [sic] getting older when you deleted Snapchat, Hate Instagram, don’t even know what Twitter is, Facebook marketplace is amazing, and phone calls is your main source of communication,” he wrote.

But users in the comments were less than impressed and quickly reminded @jacobsilver7 that he was still using TikTok.

“Yet you’re still on TikTok sooo,” one user said.

“Cool dude you post tik toks though lol,” another wrote.

Many users did seem supportive, however, referring to his video as “facts” and applauding his effort.

“Literally me at this point,” one TikToker responded.

“Best move you could make homie,” one user added.

Still, many in the comments appeared less than impressed by the declaration.

“Bro picked TikTok out of all those which is the most toxic one to be on,” one commenter said.

One user noted that despite @jacobsilver7 disparaging Instagram, his TikTok bio ironically asked users to follow him there.

Regardless of the video, @jacobsilver7’s decision to primarily use TikTok is unsurprising given the app’s ever-growing popularity. And the TikTok user’s video has clearly struck a chord, racking up more than 213,000 views since being uploaded.

