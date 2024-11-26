The MAGA crowd is getting in the Christmas spirit—with a twist on a classic song that celebrates President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.

“He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, and we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE,” one person wrote on X.

The phrase—a twist on the classic lyrics from “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”—has been promoted by dozens of right-wingers in the past month, including pro-Trump influencer Nick Adams, who made a similar post on Monday.

President Trump is making a list and he’s checking it twice, he’s going to find out who gets deported by ICE. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 26, 2024

Others have posted the jingle along with AI-generated images of Trump as Santa Claus.

He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ice. 🇺🇸💯 pic.twitter.com/873m7hSr2o — Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) November 15, 2024

“Donald Trump is comin to town,” one account added in its caption.

He’s making a list, checking it twice gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE 🧊 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/2puxYGrzl8 — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) November 12, 2024

He’s making a list, Checking it twice…



Gonna find out who’s deported by ICE pic.twitter.com/9nMS3SMrTg — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) November 21, 2024

One Trump supporter shared a Christmas card with the new line, though it’s unclear if it’s real or fake.

Another self-described “die hard supporter of rightful President Trump” shared his own version of a Christmas card featuring him and Trump in Santa hats—with some of the lyrics as a caption.

“In 2024, Rightful President Trump will be making a list and checking it twice… He’s gonna find out who gets deported..by ICE!” he wrote.

The MAGA twist on the Christmas song comes as Trump has pledged to declare a national emergency and use “military assets” to carry out mass deportations.

On Monday, Trump threatened both Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff on all products “until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

The exact number of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. is not known, though a Homeland Security report released in April of this year estimated that in 2022, there were 11 million unauthorized migrants living in the U.S., the majority of whom came from Mexico and were residing in California.

