YouTuber Logan Paul and his wife, model Nina Agdal, announced the birth of their child Esmé Agdal Paul last Sunday.

Paul, who indefatigably plugs his work, took the opportunity to promote his new lunch product.

In a series of stories posted to his Snapchat account before Agdal gave birth, Paul explained how he “turned the hospital room into a vibe,” showing off purple fairy lights, polaroids of Agdal in various stages of pregnancy pinned up on the lights, as well as boxes of Lunchly and bottles of Prime lined up on the counter next to a hospital bed with Agdal in it.

Screenshots of the story went viral on Reddit on Monday, with redditors posting bemused surprise and disgust with Paul’s apparent decision to turn even his first child’s birth into a marketing moment.

Paul’s manager didn’t immediately respond to questions.

“Wow… did not know this man was having a child. He’s so greedy he can’t even enjoy the birth of his own child without turning it into some type of marketing ploy… the Paul brothers are really something else,” posted u/CertainAd2857 on the r/YoutubeDrama subreddit.

“Exploiting what should be an intimate, personal moment for business and views?” added u/BobaSodas on the gossip subreddit r/fauxmoi. “I foresee a family vlogger.”

Paul’s Lunchly brand, which he launched with influencers KSI and MrBeast, is a reimagining of Lunchables.

The three influencers are marketing their product as a “better-for-you” version of the lunch product, though the launch has attracted its share of negative attention from people wondering when massively wealthy influencers like MrBeast, Paul, and KSI are going to stop trying to sell them things.

“What happened to YouTubers man..” YouTuber @dantdm posted on X after Paul launched Lunchly. “I can’t not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans? This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them. Do better.”

What happened to YouTubers man..



I can’t not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans?



This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.



Do better. https://t.co/Uzz27bcxTA — ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 (@dantdm) September 16, 2024

That led to a series of tweets from Paul and even a video by Paul and KSI mocking people who criticized the product and wondering what was so bad about them running a business (a heavily pregnant Agdal also appears in that video).

Logan and his influencer brother Jake are no strangers to plugging relentlessly. A writer for New York found that the brothers shilled their products 195 times over 50 videos back in 2018.

Back over on Reddit after the Snapchat stories went viral, plenty of people expressed their disgust at the latest marketing move.

“There is something seriously wrong with this man and I’m truly sorry for his wife,” posted u/ImportantQuestionTex. “I can’t imagine turning the most important moment of their lives into an ad for slop aimed at kids.”

“i mean, what else would you expect from logan paul?” posted u/manhattansinks.

