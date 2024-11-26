Fox News’ Laura Ingraham roasted for graphic mixing up Black attorneys prosecuting Trump

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham got roasted by critics online after her show confused New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The mistake came as Ingraham derided the number of legal proceedings President-elect Donald Trump faced, including the civil fraud case won by James and Willis’ election interference case.

In the wake of Trump’s 2024 victories, prosecutors have backed off the cases, with Smith withdrawing his indictment and the judge in James’ New York City trial indefinitely postponing sentencing for Trump’s felony conviction.

“History’s going to remember Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and the judges who let these cases get as far as they did as modern-day Keystone Cops who chased Trump around,” Ingraham said.

But the graphic displayed at the time showed Smith, Bragg and James—not Willis—prompting Ingraham to later issue an apology.

“We accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis. So that was our mistake,” she said. “But they both hate Trump.”

The error has drawn criticism from liberals online, as both James and Willis are Black.

“Referring to Fani Willis while using a photo of Letitia James – because apparently Laura Ingraham thinks all Black women look the same,” accused one person.

“Not the brightest bulb,” swiped someone else.

“I’m going out on a limb but I don’t think you got mixed up because they both prosecuted Trump,” teased another critic.

Blasted another account: “Fox News did it again, because all Black women are the same.”

Earlier this year, Ingraham apologized after making a similar error when she mixed up Black attorneys Nathan Wade and Terrence Bradley, both of whom are connected to Willis.

Wade was a prosecutor who resigned from the Georgia election case after having a romantic relationship with Willis, and Bradley was Wade’s ex-divorce attorney who testified during one hearing into alleged misconduct by Willis.

“It was supposed to be of Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, but accidentally we broadcast Terrence Bradley,” Ingraham said at the time. “That was obviously not intentional. We made a mistake, and we are sorry for that.”

Ingraham’s latest mistake is being viewed as an innocent error by her fans.

“Letitia James and Fani Willis are interchangeable clones,” quipped one right-wing influencer.

“Has anyone ever seen them in the same room?” commented someone else.

“She’s right. They both hate Trump,” concluded another person.

