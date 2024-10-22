This fake shirtless photo of Leonardo DiCaprio at a Diddy party is driving QAnon wild

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

A picture that alleges to show a shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio at a Diddy party is exploding among supporters of QAnon across social media. Yet the image being hailed by conspiracy theorists is an obvious AI fake.



The image, which purports to show the Hollywood actor engaging in sex acts with other men, began appearing on platforms such as X and 4chan this month.



Just one post featuring the image on X has been viewed more than 28 million times and is even being used to defame Vice President Kamala Harris.



“Puff Daddy said Leonardo DiCaprio was his favorite guest at the freak-offs—never missed a party!” the X user wrote. “Now Leo’s endorsing Kamala Harris. I guess Hollywood friendships have political perks!”

Fake DiCaprio picture at a Diddy party spreads like wildfire online

Hundreds of users responded to the photo with comments indicating they believed it to be true.



“Not surprised,” one user wrote.



“WTF.. is Leonardo being tapped by a group of sweaty dudes?” another user asked. “Someone must be embarrassed with this leak.”



Over on 4chan, users were more skeptical, but generally seemed to believe the image was real.



“Can anyone tell me if this image is real or if it is AI?” one user asked. “Has the video been released yet?”



The earliest known use of the photo was traced back to a YouTube channel that regularly generates thumbnails and videos using AI.



While Diddy previously said DiCaprio was a regular at his “white parties,” where guests wore all white, no mention has been made of DiCaprio and the now-infamous “freak offs” where illegal behavior is alleged to have taken place.



Diddy has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024 on charges such as racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. And, while many high-profile actors, athletes, and politicians have reportedly been accused of involvement, numerous lawsuits and cases are ongoing and no charges have been brought.



While the alleged criminal behavior of Diddy would absolutely constitute a legitimate conspiracy among the rich and powerful, conspiracy theorists once again can’t help but fall for disinformation injected into the topic.

