Dirty Delete: New Michigan GOP chair has ties to QAnon

Analysis

The new chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Kristina Karamo, is a conspiracy theorist to the nth degree.

QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin recruited Karamo for her recent unsuccessful bid for Michigan Secretary of State. With those ties, it’s not much of a surprise that she’s peddled QAnon theories about elites drinking blood, demon possession, and a globalist plot to destroy America.

She maintains ties to some really wacky politicians. Karamo recently tweeted about how “honored” she was to be endorsed by QAnon conspiracy theorist Mark Finchem, another of Savin’s recruits, who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona Secretary of State.

Karamo also frequently interacts with fellow conspiracist Arizona state Rep. Wendy Rogers. In July 2021, Karamo thanked Rogers for giving her a tour of the state’s shoddy election audit and unironically referred to Cyber Ninjas’ “audit” as “a well-run operation.”

Like her buddies, Karamo is a strident election denier. She’s spent much of the last two years falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. (She also refused to concede her own election loss.)

Earlier this week, Karamo told a far-right outlet that she still believes President Joe Biden should be removed from office because he’s an “illegitimate president.”

Although she claims that her mission is to stop “totalitarian rule,” Karamo isn’t actually a fan of majority rule.

Last January, she tweeted that a “democracy is a mob rule society,” adding, “We have a Constitutional Republic so that no matter what the majority wants, my human rights, given by God, shall not be infringed.”

Karamo’s internet presence reveals some really extreme beliefs, such as that “feminism is cancer” and the “wage gap is a myth.”

Online, you can find her on Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, Truth Social, Gab, and Rumble.

Dirtiest Delete

To her partial credit, Karamo isn’t known for deleting her posts. Although she did have a Facebook account that disappeared into the ether for unknown reasons.

There was one occasion that she saw fit to delete an internet musing. Bridge Michigan reports that last summer, Karamo tweeted a link to a post on Truth Social claiming Trump would be back in office within the year. The post also said that when this occurred, “the justice against the enemies of America we have all been waiting for will […] be swift and permanent”—which sounds kinda like a threat.

Karamo claimed her account was “hacked” to post one tweet. As Simon D. Shuster of Bridge Michigan pointed out, that one tweet sounds a lot like things she says on the record.

