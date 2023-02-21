QAnon influencer’s failed Secretary of State candidate gains control of Michigan GOP

Far-right election denier Kristina Karamo was elected chair of the Michigan Republican Party on Saturday.

On Tuesday, she used her new platform to claim that President Joe Biden is a traitor and an “illegitimate president” and spout conspiracy theories about a “globalist takeover” of the country.

Karamo is an anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist who is convinced that the 2020 election was stolen. As the Daily Dot previously reported, she also was among the crop of people recruited to run for Secretary of State offices in 2022 by QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin. Karamo lost her race for Secretary of State by a large margin but has refused to concede.

VICE reports that Karamo has espoused some of the bizarre central tenets of QAnon, including that elites drink infant blood. In audio published by CNN, she also said that “demonic possession is real” and transferred via “intimate relationships.” QAnon followers count Satan and demons among their fixations.

Karamo’s remarks on Monday during an appearance on the far-right outlet Real America’s Voice didn’t directly invoke QAnon, but they did touch on some facets of the conspiracy theory that are popular with its followers.

“Joe Biden needs to be impeached,” she said. “These people’s actions are consistent with people who have one agenda and that is to intentionally implode the United States of America.”

QAnon followers are obsessed with treason and convinced that Biden is an illegitimate president. Many also believe an evil cabal is trying to impose a new world order and that Democrats and prominent entertainers are part of the plot.

On Monday, Karamo further said she was inspired to run for chair of the Michigan GOP because the state is “ground zero for the globalist takeover of the United States of America.”

QAnon followers are vehemently opposed to globalism, as they believe that it’s part of the plot to create a new world order.

To prove her milquetoast claims, Karamo said her county has an ESG compliance officer and the World Economic Forum has two offices in Michigan. According to the World Economic Forum website, it has two offices in the United States: One in New York City and another in San Francisco.

“Our ESG compliance officer has [United Nations] Agenda 2030 logos and lettering and goals on our official county documents. So this is why Michigan is so significant,” Karamo added.

UN Agenda 2030, created in 2015, is an aspirational plan for working toward global peace and prosperity until 2030. Its goals include ending poverty and hunger and protecting the environment.

ESG is an acronym for environmental, social, and governance standards. ESG compliance refers to companies and other entities ensuring that they comply with laws and other guidelines. Third-party risk management firm Prevalent reports, “The goal of managing ESG initiatives is for public companies to ensure their long-term sustainability.”

Her county having an ESG compliance officer would simply mean that it hired someone to ensure it complies with the laws and various policies that apply to it.

Far-right figures and conspiracy theorists are thrilled that Karamo is at the helm of the Michigan GOP. The Unvaccinated Telegram channel claimed that the media is reporting on her antics and statements merely because she’s a Black female conservative, and not because she’s a conspiracy theorist who believes that Cardi B is a “tool of Lucifer.”

Others are blown away that the Michigan GOP would elect someone with such wild beliefs to lead it.

“Where does the GOP find these people or is it that everyone in the GOP are these people?” tweeted @10Paris28. “I’m leaning toward the latter.”