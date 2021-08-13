‘If the T-shirt fits’: Republican mocked for selling merch that calls himself a ‘moron’ for criticizing mask mandate

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is attempting to fundraise off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) calling him a “moron” last month for criticizing a mask mandate in Congress’ lower chamber.

And it’s going exactly how’d you’d expect.

Several reporters noticed on Thursday that McCarthy, through WinRed, was selling red T-shirts with the word “moron” printed on them in large bold letters.

Below the word, the shirt says: “A term coined by Nancy Pelosi referring to freedom-loving Americans who oppose mask mandates.”

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is selling t-shirts emblazoned with the word "moron" pic.twitter.com/yrtY1UdM6y — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) August 12, 2021

The call to action on the WinRed page urges people to donate between $25 and $2,900, the maximum allowed.

“Nancy Pelosi JUST CALLED Kevin McCarthy a ‘moron’ for opposing the mask mandate. You’re a top patriot and HE NEEDS YOU to get this t-shirt to oppose HER & the Radical Socialist Left,” the page reads.

People online mocked McCarthy for hawking the T-shirts, with many people pointing out that the whole thing felt like a giant self-own.

[email protected] Kevin McCarthy is selling t-shirts emblazoned with the word ‘moron.’ Well, Kevin, if the t-shirt fits,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I thought I was having a bad day, then I saw Kevin McCarthy is trying to get his supporters to buy shirts that say moron on them,” another person tweeted.

“Oh, this is rich. This is REAL. Kevin McCarthy is fundraising by getting his constituents and supporters to wear a red shirt that says ‘MORON’ on it. They’re going to be easy to spot,” one Twitter user chimed in with.

They were far from the only ones.

Kevin McCarthy is such a moron he doesn’t know what moron means https://t.co/5rYEBqqHj4 — George Grella (@gtra1n) August 12, 2021

Kevin McCarthy is selling a big red shirt that says MORON on it to his cult to own the libs and I FUCKING GIVE UP ALREADY THESE CLOWNS ARE BEYOND PARODY — Expel the sedition caucus (@JesseLaGreca) August 12, 2021

Moron has become the new MAGA! It’s the newest fashion trend of the Right. pic.twitter.com/B8U7TXVErd — Michele Turan (@liteachr) August 13, 2021

Kevin McCarthy is now selling bright red shirts with the word moron emblazed on them, you can't make this stuff up, have a favorite Republican? Great gift idea — Kenny of the badlands (@KenBaldwin10) August 13, 2021

Read more viral politics stories