A side by side of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and a t-shirt he is hawking that says moron on it.

‘If the T-shirt fits’: Republican mocked for selling merch that calls himself a ‘moron’ for criticizing mask mandate

'It's the newest fashion trend of the right.'

Published Aug 13, 2021   Updated Aug 13, 2021, 10:14 am CDT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is attempting to fundraise off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) calling him a “moron” last month for criticizing a mask mandate in Congress’ lower chamber.

And it’s going exactly how’d you’d expect.

Several reporters noticed on Thursday that McCarthy, through WinRed, was selling red T-shirts with the word “moron” printed on them in large bold letters.

Below the word, the shirt says: “A term coined by Nancy Pelosi referring to freedom-loving Americans who oppose mask mandates.”

A shirt being sold by Kevin McCarthy that says moron on it.
The call to action on the WinRed page urges people to donate between $25 and $2,900, the maximum allowed.

“Nancy Pelosi JUST CALLED Kevin McCarthy a ‘moron’ for opposing the mask mandate. You’re a top patriot and HE NEEDS YOU to get this t-shirt to oppose HER & the Radical Socialist Left,” the page reads.

People online mocked McCarthy for hawking the T-shirts, with many people pointing out that the whole thing felt like a giant self-own.

[email protected] Kevin McCarthy is selling t-shirts emblazoned with the word ‘moron.’ Well, Kevin, if the t-shirt fits,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I thought I was having a bad day, then I saw Kevin McCarthy is trying to get his supporters to buy shirts that say moron on them,” another person tweeted.

“Oh, this is rich. This is REAL. Kevin McCarthy is fundraising by getting his constituents and supporters to wear a red shirt that says ‘MORON’ on it. They’re going to be easy to spot,” one Twitter user chimed in with.

They were far from the only ones.

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

