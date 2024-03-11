A digitally altered image of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is all the internet wants to talk about right now.

The image, which comes after a long public absence by Middleton following what Kensington Palace said was a planned abdominal surgery, was killed by the Associated Press, Reuters, and other media agencies amid concerns it was edited.

In an X post signed “C,” Middleton confirmed and apologized for the edits, saying that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

Some users are skeptical the apology—or the edits—actually came from Middleton, given the large social team the Crown is known to have. But regardless, the photo has already made its mark fueling conspiracy talk about the whereabouts and well-being of Middleton, who has been absent from the public eye since Christmas.

Before the photo, donspiracies ranging from marital problems with Prince William to plastic surgery spread for weeks.

And the Mother’s Day image did the opposite of quell concerns.

“Can we get one of her holding a newspaper with today’s date on it next,” wrote one user on X.

“no rings, kids all have their fingers crossed, weird blurring on charlotte’s cuffs, leaves on the trees despite it being early march – i’m sorry but they’re just asking for us to go full katespiracy at this point,” wrote someone else.

Others posted memes and jokes about the image.

“I THOUGHT YOU SAID YOU KNEW HOW TO USE PHOTOSHOP,” one person captioned a photo of William looking angry.

Another person posted an AI-generated image of Middleton in Nicki Minaj’s utopic “Gag City.”

“Found the original,” joked a different user, who photoshopped the family onto the set of the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow that went viral.

“And the Oscar for best special effects goes to… Kensington Palace,” quipped someone else.

“Sorry I’m late, boss. I was zooming into photos of the hands of the royal family,” wrote another person.

Joked one user: “Some personal news: today was my first day as a graphic designer for the royal family! Already shipped my first big project. Now to check the headlines.”

“this royal photo stuff… funny how you all suddenly feel like you have a license to talk about women’s bodies… newsflash: some women have zippers in their hair,” quipped another. “some women’s legs are too small and oddly bent in on themselves. some women don’t have reflections.”

Kensington Palace continues to deny rumors about Middleton facing health issues or complications, saying in late February that she continued to do well in her recovery. The Palace previously stated she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.