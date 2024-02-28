Conspiracy theories are popping up regarding Kate Middleton’s whereabouts—as silence over her absence has reached a fevered pitch. The theories were fueled in part by Tuesday’s announcement that her husband, Prince William, would not attend a memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, due to a personal matter.

The Princess of Wales has not been seen in public since late December when she and William attended a Christmas church service with their three children.

Kensington Palace said in January that Middleton underwent a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17, and subsequently announced that she was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 29.

In the statement announcing the surgery, Kensington Palace said the procedure was successful and that she would continue her recovery at home.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” it added.

Despite the preemptive warning that Middleton’s public duties would be put on hold, conspiracy theories in the past few days have proliferated on social media over the funeral news.

The recent explosion though is part of a month-long trend of speculation over Middleton.

One of the most notable rumors about Middleton’s health came earlier in the month from Spanish TV host Concha Calleja, who claimed that she was put in a medically induced coma and intubated due to complications from her surgery.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household,” a Palace spokesperson told the Times of Calleja’s claim. “It’s absolutely not the case.”

Others posited that Kate and William’s marriage was on the rocks, especially given recent reports of a possible affair that have lingered in media.

“There was a pervasive cheating story involving William and one of her former friends, which true or not, would have an impact on anyone’s marriage. There have been a lot of photos of the pair of them where they do not look happy or are putting physical distance between each other. They’ve both been doing more solo events over the last few years and seem to be spending more nights away from each other,” noted one Reddit user in a thread on the disappearance.

Another respondent speculated about tension and allusions to violence in the marriage. “It’s always very downplayed and sort of handwaved away instead of sensationalized. There’s sources at least admitting that he would scream in her face or that they ~both~ ‘come to blows’.”

Amid the swirling rumors, Kate Middleton became a top trend on X—with many of the posts mocking or memeing the conspiracy theories.

“Kate Middleton when she returns and reveals her buccal fat removal results,” wrote one user.

“Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen for about 2 months now,” wrote another user along with a screenshot of Google search result showing that recovery from a Brazilian butt lift “takes about two to three months.”

“it’s okay everyone, I’ve figured out where Kate Middleton is,” someone similarly joked about how long it takes to grow out bangs.

“can’t believe Kate Middleton entered the princess protection program,” said someone else, referencing the 2009 Disney film of the same name.

“not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence?” wrote another X user.

Others joked that Middleton was somehow involved in the disastrous Willy Wonka-themed experience in Scotland.

In a statement Tuesday, Kensington Palace said Middleton is continuing to do well after her surgery.