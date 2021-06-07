These cookies that look like Kamala Harris are the source of right-wing outrage

This weekend must’ve been a slow one for the right-wing rage machine, because the current outrage du jour is about a cookie.

Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris gave something sweet to the members of the press who were flying with her: cookies shaped and decorated in her likeness.

USA Today White House reporter Courtney Subramanian inadvertently sparked the pseudo-controversy by tweeting a picture of one of the cookies.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

Now Harris’s detractors on the right are freaking out about the baked goods. They’re accusing her of being a narcissist, wasting taxpayer money, and even kneading the sweet confection into evidence that the Democratic Party is a cult.

Much of the narrative conservative internet mouthpieces have concocted is based on false information. Contrary to their claims, Harris didn’t order the cookies. As several pointed out, they were a gift from a Black-owned business.

And if receiving and passing along some cookies that look like oneself proves that an entire political party is a cult, what’s it say about a political party when its members display and delightedly pose with a golden statue of a former president?

Facts seem of little consequence to those fomenting partisan hatred over some cookies.

“I never even imagined this level of narcissism. And, all on YOUR tax dollars America! Democrats, even you can’t be cool with this,” tweeted Republican congressional candidate Buzz Patterson.

The Heiress prepares — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2021

That’s the only way to stay on the plane — 🥨 PhillyAl 🏛 (@PhillyAlB) June 7, 2021

Narcicringe. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) June 7, 2021

They do stuff like this in North Korea. They think the leadership is a deity. — John T (@RealJTSullivan) June 7, 2021

The conservative anger factory kicked into high gear as news spread of ‘CookieGate’ or whatever.

Ok, so Madame Vice-President visited the gaggle of cult stenographers/PR agents on our AF Two plane.



She gifted them with faceless cookies of…herself??? https://t.co/jt9sGXmIzN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 7, 2021

Because this trip is all about her and not the American people. https://t.co/yykeUH2RHX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) June 7, 2021

The facelessness weirded me out so I added one https://t.co/bJAzAjGTmK pic.twitter.com/cAHLZyL2Uq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 7, 2021

This is just a subplot from Veep, right? https://t.co/YqGJfvTQyT — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 7, 2021

This raving narcissist giving the media cookies with her picture on them is the perfect 2021 story. The only thing missing is Brian Stelter's five-star review of these delectable treats @CallahanPodcast https://t.co/ld43K3kxuH — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 7, 2021

In mental acrobatics not seen since a week ago, when people got mad because she wished everyone a happy three-day weekend, some accused Harris of disrespecting the troops because she handed out the cookies on the anniversary of D-Day.

Good optics on D-Day. Men died for taxpayer funded frosted cookies to be given to the press. The Founders would be so proud of our Republic. — Mark In Akron (@MarkAmundsen) June 7, 2021

That would assume she knew it was DDay — Brian Pelter (@StopCoronaFear) June 7, 2021

Kamala Harris went around Air Force 2 on D-Day to hand journalists frosted cookies in her image.



81,000,000 votes. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) June 7, 2021

The Kamala Harris cookies debacle occurred en route to Guatemala for her first international trip as vice president.