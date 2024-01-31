‘Perfect Democrat Patsy’: A gruesome YouTube murder by a Biden hater is being dubbed a false flag to push a crackdown on militias

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are calling a viral video a “psyop” after a Pennsylvania man beheaded his own father and uploaded a video to YouTube denouncing President Joe Biden. The man, 32-year-old Justin Mohn, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with murder in the first degree, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Prior to the arrest, Mohn uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which he accused his father of being a “traitor” due to his alleged employment with the federal government. The video, which remained on YouTube for six hours before being removed, also showed Mohn holding up the alleged head.

“This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father,” the man says in the video. “He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.”

Throughout the video, Mohn ranted against “woke mobs,” immigration, and the Biden administration and decried what he saw as a “globalist and communist” agenda against the country.

News of the gruesome allegations was immediately met with shock online. Trump supporters, however, attempted to paint the incident as a government-run psyop aimed at defaming the MAGA movement.

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer initially attempted to blame the alleged beheading on Biden himself.

“Biden is creating a violent society for all Americans,” Loomer wrote. “His negative effects on the mental health of our country cannot be disregarded. Biden’s policies create violence.”

This story is wild. The guy in the video said that he killed his father because of Biden’s policies.



These are the actions of someone who has been driven to a state of insanity by the Democrat Party’s policies.



We have a mental health crisis in America and it’s exacerbated by… https://t.co/pPPyz9Tx5M — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 31, 2024

Yet in subsequent posts on X, Loomer began shifting the narrative further by suggesting that the entire incident was “suspicious.”

Loomer, who attempted to distance Mohn from Trump, pointed to current legislation from Democrats aimed at curtailing private paramilitary activity in the U.S. Given that Mohn had reportedly called on militias to assassinate federal officials in the video, Loomer insinuated that the beheading and rant had been fabricated in order to bolster the legislation.

“Justin Mohn sure looks like the perfect Democrat Patsy for the sake of demonizing people who call out the invasion on the border, and for the sake of getting support to ban militias,” she said. “Just another ‘coincidence.'”

🚨🚨JUSTIN MOHN IS NOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER🚨🚨



The media is going to lie and say that Justin Mohn, the man who beheaded his federal employee father tonight and streamed an anti Biden monologue online, is a Trump supporter.



Mohn is NOT a Trump supporter. He appears to have been… https://t.co/00iboknGBv pic.twitter.com/GlWHK3INFD — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 31, 2024

Numerous other right-wing users across social media said much of the same.

“I’m gonna go ahead and say this is a leftist psyop to demonize Trump,” one user wrote. “Can’t be real.”

I'm gonna go ahead and say this is a leftist psyop to demonize Trump.



Can't be real. — Pastor Coin (@pastorcoin) January 31, 2024

The story also garnered attention among antisemites, who argued that the incident had somehow been perpetrated by Jews.

“A shameless and disgusting jew psyop just dropped, a radical ‘patriot’ named Justin Mohn allegedly beheaded his federal employee father and casually streamed on youtube holding the head while calling for a revolution against the regime, youtube took the video down after 6 hours,” another X user said.

Mohn is set to appear before a Pennsylvania judge for his preliminary hearing.