Jill Biden mocked over post-debate praise for her husband’s ability to ‘answer every question’

President Joe Biden is being mocked online after his wife, Jill Biden, praised him for being able to answer “every question” at Thursday evening’s presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Following the match-up, which was seen by many as an embarrassment for Biden due to numerous fumbles, Jill gave her husband praise for seemingly doing the bare minimum.

“Joe, you did such a great job,” Jill said. “You answered every question. You knew all the facts.”

BREAKING: Frist Lady Jill Biden telling the President he did a great job during the debate pic.twitter.com/nuxEsX2YSv — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 28, 2024

Jill’s compliment, however, was seen by many online as condescending and resulted in comparisons between Biden and a child.

One user argued that Jill sounded as if she was “congratulating a toddler on his finger painting.”

It sounds like she’s congratulating a toddler on his finger painting — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) June 28, 2024

“Guess who ate ALL his vegetables,” another joked.

“Guess who ate ALL his vegetables” https://t.co/b0DvyYVns1 — Ava in Africa (@AvainAfrica) June 28, 2024

“Jill Biden is like those moms who tell their kids they are great sings and allow them to embarrass themselves in front of the entire nation on Idols,” the user @Politicman said.

Jill Biden is like those moms who tell their kids they are great singers and allow them to embarrass themselves in front of the entire nation on Idols. https://t.co/oDklbRargB — Nick Theodoropoulos (@Politicman) June 28, 2024

Many simply argued that a president receiving praise for being able to answer questions highlighted just how far the country had fallen.

“I don’t like Biden but I’m not even saying this to be mean we should not be holding a presidential candidate to a bar an elementary student could clear,” the user @LizzMurr56 added. “Answering every question is the bare minimum for someone running for president while also doing it well which Biden didn’t do.”

I don’t like Biden but I’m not even saying this to be mean we should not be holding a presidential candidate to a bar an elementary student could clear. Answering every question is the bare minimum for someone running for president while also doing it well which Biden didn’t do. https://t.co/hmzRWmVDgI — America The Ghetto🇵🇸🇨🇺 (@LizzMurr56) June 28, 2024

Jill’s comment came after numerous embarrassments for the president that began even before the debate itself.

Hours before taking the stage, Biden advertised a can of water on his X account that he jokingly claimed was performance-enhancing. Users begged Biden to pull down his post after the debate finished due to his numerous mistakes, including one in which the president bragged that he had “finally beat Medicare.”

Ultimately, many Americans on social media appeared to fret over both candidates, expressing disdain over their only two choices.

Biden and Trump are set to debate for a second time in September, although it remains unclear how much of an appetite Americans have for more national embarrassment from the two candidates.

