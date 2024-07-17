EXCLUSIVE: Jake Paul donated $10,000 to Trump’s 2024 campaign

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is throwing his weight—and his wallet—behind former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid, after previously contributing to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

According to a quarterly report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, Paul gave $10,000 to Trump’s Save America joint fundraising committee in early June.

Joint fundraising committees allow candidates and political entities to work together to fundraise more efficiently, though contributions still count toward an individual donor’s contribution limits, meaning no more than $6,600 of that sum will go directly to Trump’s campaign.

Less than two weeks after making that donation, Paul began publicly backing Trump.

He revealed in a June 12 interview with Fox News that he’d likely be voting for Trump come November, though he said that decision “doesn’t have to do with Democrat or Republican.”

“It’s about which president is going to fight for us and who is going to represent us the best way possible,” Paul said. “That’s really what the young people in America want. We want solutions, we don’t want all this marketing, we don’t want the B.S. put in front of us.”

The next day, Paul expressed his belief that Trump is the best bet for ending the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

“I pray for peace and prosperity for the world and I believe Trump gives us the best chance at that,” Paul wrote. “He kept us out of wars. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people have died in Ukraine and Gaza. We need Trump.”

And the attempted assassination of Trump last Saturday seems to have only strengthened Paul’s belief Trump is the right pick.

“If it isn’t apparent enough who God wants to win,” Paul said. “When you try and kill God’s angels and saviors of the world it just makes them bigger. Good beats evil every time #Trump2024”

Paul’s brother, fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, has yet to make any political donations, but he has been boosting Trump, giving him a platform on his podcast and appearing alongside him on TikTok.

But Jake Paul’s backing of Trump comes after first testing out different candidates.

The Daily Dot reported in January that Paul’s first-ever federal-level political donation went to RFK Jr., whom he gave the single election maximum of $3,300.

And even that donation came without Paul being firmly set on one candidate. At the time of the donation, Paul had been boosting Vivek Ramaswamy’s run, helping the 38-year-old entrepreneur to target young audiences by setting up a TikTok. (Ramaswamy quickly endorsed Trump after dropping out of the primary in January.)

However, Paul’s political inclinations began to become apparent earlier this year, including in April when he invited Trump to attend his fight with Mike Tyson and separately joked that in a hypothetical boxing match between Trump and Biden “Trump wouldn’t even have to punch [him], Biden would just fall over from the wind.”

That clip was later shared by Trump himself on Truth Social.

