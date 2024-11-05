‘I am not OK today’: Daughter of Iowa representative vows to ‘cancel out’ mom’s vote

The daughter of an Iowa state representative up for reelection is going viral after declaring their intent to quite literally “cancel out” their mother’s vote.

Why? Because they say their mom is “not a good representative.”

TikTok user Emily (@evrredgh0ul) is the nonbinary child of Iowa state Rep. Brooke Boden (R), who represents District 21 and is on the ballot today.

But Boden’s opponent can count on at least one vote, and that’s Emily, who announced their intent to vote against Boden in a video with more than two million views.

In the video, Emily (who uses she/they pronouns) says, “On my way to go cancel out my mom’s vote. No, literally. My mom’s on the ballot. I got 7.3 million views about how my mom is not a good representative. I am not OK today.”

In a previous video from Feb. 12, Emily explained the root of the disagreement between them and their mother. Bowden supports anti-trans legislation, including a bill to add special markers to the birth certificates of transgender Iowans.

Emily testified against the legislation in front of her mother, which she says stressed her out a great deal.

In another video posted on June 3, Emily lip-synched to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” while revealing her mother is asked to sing the national anthem “every time Trump comes to Iowa.”

That video amassed the 7.3 million views she referenced.

Canceling out another’s vote is not an uncommon experience. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign put out ads promoting the idea that women with husbands who support former President Donald Trump can secretly vote for her.

In the comments, another user said they too would be canceling out their mother’s vote.

“I had to cancel out my mom’s vote this year… She’s an ER doctor who voted against her ability to provide life-saving medical care,” wrote one user.

A second user said they’d be voting against Boden. “Voted to cancel out her vote too. [Expletive] Brooke Boden.”

Emily replied, “I wanna scream and light off fireworks and [expletive] I feel so much rage and patriotism.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to the Boden campaign via email for comment.

