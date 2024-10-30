‘My wife and I are one’: Conservative men lose it over ad suggesting their wives could vote Harris in secret

A pro-Harris ad narrated by Julia Roberts sparked fury among conservatives online over its suggestion that wives of Trump supporters could secretly vote blue.

“In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says as one woman voter hesitates and then opts for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Did you make the right choice?” her husband then asks her.

She replies: “Sure did, honey.”

“Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz,” Roberts concludes.

In the voting booth, women still have the right to choose.



Thank you to Julia Roberts for helping us make the choice clear – November 5th, let’s all choose a new path forward.#progressive #progressivechristianity #voteblue #harris2024 #prowomen #evangelicalsforharris pic.twitter.com/fchO3yj1na — Vote Common Good (@VoteCommon) October 28, 2024

The ad came from Vote Common Good, a political non-profit aimed at mobilizing religious voters.

But it infuriated many conservative men, some of whom are accusing the Harris campaign of trying to ruin their marriages.

“Harris/Walz, sowing discord in marriages,” blasted one critic. “My wife and I are one. We have discussed the election and she will vote as I have led her.”

The poster went on to cite the Bible, saying wives should be subject to their husbands. He then responded to a post from another man who claimed he fills out his wife’s ballot for her, saying “This is the way.”

This is the way. — Brandon Lansdown (@BrandonLansdown) October 28, 2024

Another man disturbed by the ad fought back in a post on X: “I can’t imagine not knowing my wife well enough to know exactly how she’d vote. I can’t imagine my wife not talking to me about any of these controversial topics. I can’t believe there’s a campaign that encourages women to lie and deceive their husbands.”

“Encourage marital strife. That’s the way to reach married women. This is so disturbing,” blasted someone else.

“Nothing says ‘strong and empowered’ more than a manipulative woman lying to her husband instead of being one who speaks her mind freely,” added an outraged viewer. “Pitting married couples against each other is vile and sick.”

“What a disgusting & hateful ad demonizing husbands. So gross,” added another.

While the response of men furious about a hypothetical woman doing something they didn’t like seems to justify the need for the ad, it’s not just conservative men who were upset.

“I’m at a loss for words at how condescending this is towards women,” wrote one woman. “Do the Dems think marriages are stuck in the 1950’s?”

“Suggesting that women support Trump to appease abusive husbands is profoundly misogynistic,” argued someone else.

Concluded another commenter: “If you have to lie to your spouse about voting that is the least of your problems…”

