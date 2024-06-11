Hunter Biden’s biggest haters are suddenly annoyed he was convicted on gun charges

Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday morning of three federal felony charges for buying a gun after lying about using drugs on a background check, as well as possessing a gun while using drugs.

The conviction wrapped up a quick trial and marked the first time that the child of a sitting president has been convicted of a felony.

Despite the quick trial and conviction on all counts, conservatives online quickly jumped on the verdict and heavy media coverage as evidence of a smokescreen to hide both Hunter’s and his father, President Joe Biden’s, other alleged crimes and to make the recent prosecution of former President Donald Trump seem fair.

“Yawn,” posted Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk on Truth Social. “The true crimes of the Biden Crime Family remain untouched. This is a fake trial trying to make the Justice system appear ‘balanced.’ Don’t fall for it.”

Particularly, Hunter Biden’s alleged illicit dealing in Ukraine has long been speculated about.

“They went after Hunter on his gun stuff to make you overlook all his Ukraine stuff,” posted Jack Posobiec on Truth Social.

Trump associate Rudy Giuliani raked Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election for evidence that then-Vice President Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor in 2016 over an alleged investigation into a natural gas company, Burisma, whose board Hunter Biden sat on.

Giuliani didn’t dig up much evidence that he could present publicly, but the plot led to an impeachment of Trump after he allegedly threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine over a refusal by the country’s president to announce an investigation of Biden.

“Burisma is central to much of what has transpired for the past 8 years,” posted @LittleRedRidingPills in response to Posobiec’s post. “NATO, Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, the Biden Crime Family, George Soros, and LIQUID NATURAL GAS. Follow the money.”

Trump’s campaign quickly put out a statement echoing much of that narrative.

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”

Plenty of other posters speculated that the trial and conviction of Hunter was a fakeout to make people trust in the justice system.

“Found guilty to make the Justice Dept look ‘reasonable’ and ‘fair,’” posted @hotchicksfortrump.

That the conviction came so soon after Trump’s own multi-count felony convictions in New York only further the belief that it was all an act.

“The globalist maniacs are trying to confirm the legitimacy of Trump’s trial with a Hunter guilty verdict – which they never will,” posted @TaketheSoulRoad.

And some posters gave Democrats credit for the alleged plot.

“Hmmm, I will say the democrats are good,” added @1Tanya. “A Biden loving liberal state like Delaware finds Hunter Biden guilty of all 3 counts. This is to show us that democrats are fair and not above the law. Lol so people will think the NY Trump case was fair too. The difference is Hunter had crimes and Trump there is no crime.”

However, the plot would need to be even more elaborate. Hunter Biden originally had a plea deal for the charges before it was tossed by a judge for being too lenient, leading to this trial.

Sentencing for Biden will likely come 120 days after the verdict, which means that Biden will be sentenced before Election Day. Joe Biden said last week that he’d accept the outcome of the trial and not pardon his son.

However, not everyone believed that.

“Daddy will pardon him after the election,” chimed in @MyNamesJeff89.

