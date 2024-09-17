Right-wingers accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of trying to incite new violence against President Donald Trump—just days after he was the apparent target of a second assassination attempt.

The firestorm stemmed from her comments in a Monday night interview on MSNBC, where Clinton deemed Trump a “danger to our country and the world” and a wannabe “dictator.”

Conservative figures immediately condemned the comments as an incitement to violence.

“Hillary Clinton out here doing more assassination prep,” wrote one conservative commentator.

“Is this what toning down the rhetoric looks like?” rebuked the right-wing account Libs of TikTok.

Clinton’s comments drew strong criticism from Trump’s camp as well, with his press secretary denouncing Clinton’s “violent rhetoric.”

“We look forward to every MSM journalist asking Kamala Harris if she denounces this violent rhetoric from Hillary Clinton less than 48 hours after President Trump almost got assassinated (for the second time) because of rhetoric like this,” Karoline Leavitt said.

Donald Trump Jr. also accused Clinton of inciting potential further assassination attempts.

“Hillary Clinton knows exactly what she’s doing here,” he said. “Just a day after a Democrat donor and Kamala Harris supporter tried murdering my dad, she is purposely fanning the violent leftwing flames to put his life further in danger.”

In the interview, Clinton also called for Americans behind disinformation campaigns to be civilly or criminally charged.

“Just as [Robert] Mueller indicted a lot of Russians who were engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda,” she said. “And whether they should be civilly or even in some cases criminally charged, is something that would be a better deterrence.”

The FBI recently indicted a pair of Russian nationals for secretly funneling money to unwititng far-right internet personalities in an effort to push propaganda

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) criticized Clinton for both stances.

“Here is Hillary Clinton, calling for civil and criminal penalties for speech she disagrees with,” Vance wrote. “But why stop at jailing your opponents? Hillary is calling for censorship, but she’s really calling for violence. Reject censorship. Reject violence.”

