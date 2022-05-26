Herschel Walker speaking (right) tweet by Aaron Rupar caption "Herschel Walker's solution to school shootings involves "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media" (left)

FOX 5 Atlanta/YouTube @atrupar/Twitter

Herschel Walker’s nonsense solution to mass shootings is having the government look ‘at men looking at women looking at social media’

It's ... something

Jacob Seitz 

Jacob Seitz

Tech

Posted on May 26, 2022   Updated on May 26, 2022, 2:35 pm CDT

Herschel Walker, former NFL player and Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, is going viral for his nonsensical solution to mass shootings.

In an interview with Fox News during coverage of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two adults were shot dead, Walker proposed a “department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media.” It is unclear what Walker meant by the statement. 

Walker was most likely referring to a conversation the shooter had with a woman on Instagram where he flaunted his guns and claimed he “had a secret” to tell her the morning of the shooting. In an Instagram story the night of the shooting, the woman said she did not know the shooter and said she lives in a different state

“What about doing that, looking into things like that?” Walker continued. “We can stop that that way. But yet, they just want to continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights.”

Walker said the only way to stop gun violence is to put money into mental health departments, not “the department that’s going to take away your rights,” presumably alluding to a hypothetical department that would take American guns.  

Twitter users were quick to dunk on Walker.

“Did anyone have their secret dipshit decoder ring to understand What in the AF he said?” one user wrote

“Always wild that in times like these the nuts and bolts argument from Republicans is ‘let’s make the surveillance state gigantic,’” said another.

“Millions of people in Georgia are going to try to send this guy to the Senate,” wrote another.

Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in Georgia’s upcoming Senate race.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Loudermilk gave a radio interview that blows up his denials about hosting Jan. 6 protesters in his office
‘The internet is not safe for us’: Atheists are afraid online as Pakistan violently cracks down on digital blasphemy
EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Service was worried Trump would get hit with a milkshake
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how U.S. Border Protection bent over backward to accommodate the far-right’s crowdfunded Trump wall
How the Republican plot to stall Gigi Sohn’s FCC nomination is about to cripple the future of internet rights
Libs of TikTok—the influential, mystery Twitter account hailed by mainstream conservatives—attended Jan. 6 Capitol protest
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: May 26, 2022, 2:33 pm CDT

Jacob Seitz

Jacob Seitz is a freelance journalist originally from Columbus, Ohio, interested in the intersection of culture and politics.

Jacob Seitz
 