Herschel Walker’s nonsense solution to mass shootings is having the government look ‘at men looking at women looking at social media’

Herschel Walker, former NFL player and Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, is going viral for his nonsensical solution to mass shootings.

Herschel Walker's solution to school shootings involves "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." pic.twitter.com/WAi7a4mwgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2022

In an interview with Fox News during coverage of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two adults were shot dead, Walker proposed a “department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media.” It is unclear what Walker meant by the statement.

Walker was most likely referring to a conversation the shooter had with a woman on Instagram where he flaunted his guns and claimed he “had a secret” to tell her the morning of the shooting. In an Instagram story the night of the shooting, the woman said she did not know the shooter and said she lives in a different state

“What about doing that, looking into things like that?” Walker continued. “We can stop that that way. But yet, they just want to continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights.”

Walker said the only way to stop gun violence is to put money into mental health departments, not “the department that’s going to take away your rights,” presumably alluding to a hypothetical department that would take American guns.

Twitter users were quick to dunk on Walker.

“Did anyone have their secret dipshit decoder ring to understand What in the AF he said?” one user wrote.

“Always wild that in times like these the nuts and bolts argument from Republicans is ‘let’s make the surveillance state gigantic,’” said another.

“Millions of people in Georgia are going to try to send this guy to the Senate,” wrote another.

Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in Georgia’s upcoming Senate race.