‘Only the rich need apply’: Wealthy congressman blasted for offering unpaid internship

A congressional internship is considered among the more prestigious and professionally beneficial. But the days of doing those without pay seem to be waning—if one viral, ratioed tweet is any indication.

In recent years, people have begun to push back against the unpaid internship model. Critics say that it limits opportunities for less affluent people who can’t afford to work for free.

Yet, unpaid internships persist. In a tweet over the weekend, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) invited students to apply for one at his office. In the tweet, the lawmaker said his offices in New Jersey and in Washington, D.C. needed interns, and posted a link to his website for people to apply.

Are you a student interested in gaining experience in a congressional office?



My offices in New Jersey & Washington, DC are looking for talented Spring interns.



Apply here before December 17th ⬇️https://t.co/nKaRH3LoPb — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) November 27, 2021

In an explanation of the internship on his government website, Gottheimer’s office noted that the internships are unpaid, but offer “invaluable work experience.”

Now he’s getting roasted online.

Some of the commentary has shades of antisemitism. Gottheimer is Jewish. Primarily, though, people are arguing that unpaid internships help preserve the status quo.

“Not paying interns just guarantees the positions will go to the children of rich people, who can afford to [work] for free because their parents will bankroll their lives, and that’s the point. Keep poor people away from government, and gain more connections with wealthy people,” one Twitter user replied to Gottheimer’s tweet.

Some believe the internship program helps Gottheimer pursue his own self-interest. “My mans out here finding donors and kingmakers by padding their kids’ college admissions portfolio,” tweeted @Yung_Dolma. (The application states that the internship is available for college students.)

Several suggested that Gottheimer’s net worth—nearly $9 million, according to Open Secrets—means he can personally compensate interns. He doesn’t have to, however. According to the Committee on House Administration, representatives are budgeted $25,000 annually to pay interns.

The Congressional Management Foundation also notes that members are personally responsible for expenditures beyond that budgeted for their office.

Only the rich need apply as the position does not allow gaining dollars. — Barry Amato (@b1w1a1) November 27, 2021

As a leader in the community, you should not be relying on slave labor. Pay people for their work if it’s worth doing. — 😐 (@5irthisiswendys) November 28, 2021

millionaire that won’t pay for labor. neat. https://t.co/80Am9jwa1v — 🥄 sharing is caring (not delta) 🦔 (@ntreefa) November 28, 2021

Unpaid internships in DC is a hidden driver of inequity in our government. Wealthy kids get them, because wealthy families can afford to put up rent for someone who works hill staffer hours for no pay in one of the most expensive rental markets in the country. https://t.co/35kHY07UAx — Matt Davidson ✊💪✊💪 (@MATT_SONofDAVID) November 28, 2021

“Would you be open to me exploiting your labor” is pure 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Ungwhim Gwhent (@Ungwhim_Gwhent) November 28, 2021

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gottheimer’s office, but did not immediately receive a reply. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Update 3:05pm CT: In an email to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for the congressman said the office uses the House Paid Internship Program to compensate interns. However, they declined to answer questions about the link to the application Gottheimer shared in his tweet that noted “all internships in all offices are unpaid.”