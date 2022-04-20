‘WAIT THEY DO THIS?’: Girlfriend exposed for trying to log into boyfriend’s Instagram, sparking debate

A TikTok user has sparked debate on the platform after uploading a video of herself attempting to log in to her boyfriend’s Instagram account.

Produced by TikTok user @loraleegraham, the footage has already been viewed more than 1.5 million times since being uploaded last week.

The video begins with @loraleegraham openly wondering whether she can guess her boyfriend’s Instagram password.

The 5-second-long clip quickly shifts to a screenshot of an alleged text message from the boyfriend.

“Someone if tryna [sic] log into all my stuff,” he writes.

The TikTok user responds by sending her partner a text saying only “Yeesh,” not revealing that she had allegedly tried to access his online account.

The boyfriend quickly shoots back with a screenshot showing an alert from Google stating that a device titled as “Loralee’s iPhone” had logged in.

“Why are you lying?” the boyfriend asks.

Having been caught red-handed, @loraleegraham admits to accessing the man’s account without his knowledge.

Many users reacted to the video by casting the entire incident in a humorous light.

“WHY DID IT SNITCH?” one user asked.

Others defended @loraleegraham, arguing that she hadn’t technically lied during the text exchange.

“CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP THIS IS HILARIOUS.” another added.

Yet some users felt that the video displayed a double standard and that such behavior from a man would be viewed differently.

“If a guy was doing this every girl in the comment would be screaming ‘Red Flag’,” one user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @loraleegraham for comment on the viral video but did not receive a reply by press time.

According to a 2020 survey from the Pew Research Center, about one-in-three Americans who are in a romantic relationship say they’ve looked through their partner’s phone without their knowledge. Despite the finding, the survey also indicated that the majority of Americans think it is unacceptable to look through their partner’s phone without consent.

Whatever you believe, this side-effect and added, unexpected security measure is reason enough to not hack your partner’s’ Instagram.