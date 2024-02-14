‘Set $10 million on fire’: George Santos trolls ‘establishment’ GOP after Democrat wins special election for his old seat

Ex-Rep. George Santos is reveling online after his former congressional seat flipped Democrat in a special election, reposting messages opposing his ouster and going after the Long Island Republicans who played a key role in pushing for his removal from Congress.

Santos lost his job in a 311-114 vote in December after an ethics report detailed misuse of campaign funds on vacations, Botox, and more. Santos currently faces a 23-count indictment on charges related to money laundering, wire fraud, and identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty.

His removal spurred a special election to fill his seat, which Democrat Tom Suozzi—who previously held the seat but left for an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid—won on Tuesday. Suozzi secured about 54% of the vote over Republican Mazi Pilip’s 46%.

Early Wednesday morning, Santos reacted to the news, stating that when he’d won the seat, he did so without funding from super PACs, the Congressional Leadership Fund, or “Establishment money.”

“Tonight the establishment set $10 million on fire! I FLIPPED a 23 year Blue seat with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics,” he continued. Hey [Nassau County GOP], money does not buy votes, it’s respecting the wishes of the base that wins votes.”

He added that the seat is “#MAGA country and since MAGA was disrespected, MAGA stayed home!”

Santos also reposted videos of Long Island Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito and Mike Lawler promoting Pilip’s campaign, quipping: “This aged like milk.”

He reposted Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) asking “who still thinks Republicans helping Democrats kick out Santos was a good idea?” as well as a meme from frequent Ohio congressional candidate JR Majewski contrasting Santos’ success on Cameo to Pilip’s loss.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the election late Tuesday as well, blaming Pilip’s loss on her lack of endorsement for Trump’s reelection.

“Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat?” Trump wrote on Truth Social about Pilip, who he also did not endorse.

“I have an almost 99% Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Elections, as well, but just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melsea Pilip, running in a race where she didn’t endorse me and tried to ‘straddle the fence,’ when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America.”

“MAGA, WHICH IS MOST OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, STAYED HOME – AND IT ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS IT IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THAT IT DESERVES,” Trump said, adding that a “REAL CANDIDATE” could easily beat Suozzi.