‘A stunt queen through and through’: George Santos drops news of secret husband Matt in condolence tweet about Diane Feinstein’s death

Long-time California Senator Diane Feinstein died today at the age of 90. News of her death started spreading online before noon, with some people hearing about it for the first time from unusual places, like an American Girl Doll meme account.

Feinstein battled numerous health concerns in the past year and took a long break from the Senate in the spring, missing dozens of votes. She had planned to retire at the end of her term in 2025.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, called Feinstein “one of the greatest public servants that California and our nation has ever known,” and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called her “a trailblazer for women in politics.”

A couple of politicians also used the moment to highlight some of their own pet issues, with Blackburn mentioning the work they’d done on a bill to deduct recording production expenses for independent music creators and former President Barack Obama calling her a “trusted partner in the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare … for everyone.”

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) also had kind words for Feinstein, saying that Feinstein “was a trail blazer who dedicated over 30 years of service to her country,” as well as announcing his own sort of special project.

My husband Matt and I are heart broken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein.



Sen. Feinstein was a trail blazer who dedicated over 30 years of service to her country.



Our condolences to the Feinstein family as they grief this grave loss. — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) September 29, 2023

“My husband Matt and I are heart broken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein,” Santos also wrote, sparking bewilderment and amusement from posters on X. It was the first time that Santos had talked publicly about being married.

“using a supposed sympathy tweet about a dead colleague as a trojan horse for a husband reveal?” @OrangePaulp reacted in a quote tweet. “a stunt queen through and through…”

using a supposed sympathy tweet about a dead colleague as a trojan horse for a husband reveal? a stunt queen through and through… https://t.co/YQlbdAUVlR — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) September 29, 2023

Some people doubted whether the husband even existed.

“His ‘husband’ is likely legit as his “volleyball scholarship,” said @Cpo10za. In a 2020 radio interview, Santos made up a lie about playing so much volleyball with the Baruch College men’s volleyball team he required knee replacements.

“You’ve gotta think if he didn’t scam his way into office he’d just be a loud gay on tik tok,” said @The_Yodacat.

“Hard launch of the millennia” tweeted @jfkfromclonehi simply.