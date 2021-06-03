‘Really giving Ted Cruz’s spinelessness a run for its money’: George P. Bush flamed for seeking Trump’s endorsement

George P. Bush, son of Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H. W. Bush, has announced that he intends to run for attorney general in Texas.

Accusing the current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of bringing “way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office,” George P. Bush says he plans on running on “honour and integrity.” He’s also hoping for an endorsement from Donald Trump, having already asked the twice-impeached former president for his support.

People reacted to the news on Twitter with memes and jokes about yet another member of the Bush party running for office.

George HW Bush, George W Bush, and George P Bush…nightmare dynasty — Cheek (@Bonnecheek) June 3, 2021

Me seeing George P. Bush running for office pic.twitter.com/xiUNRoQSEu — 𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐆 (@KangKorp) June 3, 2021

George P. Bush. Hasn't America suffered enough? — Randy B🏳️‍🌈🌏🌊🐕🌲✌ (@RandyBroResist) June 3, 2021

And there was a lot of criticism of George P. Bush seeking Trump’s support—even from Republicans— after Trump was so thoroughly and publicity disrespectful to Bush’s parents and other members of his family.

What George P Bush means to say is, can't let family loyalty and honor get in the way of unbridled and unprincipled ambition. https://t.co/OnOD87NCZJ — Bill – Support Voting Rights – Hutt (@BillHutt1) June 3, 2021

📌Your family has been brutalized and insulted by a lying, two-timing, America-attacking, twice-impeached "blowhard" (your granddad's words).



📌You are on your knees begging for said family-attacking blowhard's support.



📌You are George P. Bush.



📌You are absolutely pathetic. pic.twitter.com/p1PVJ8ATT0 — D. Earl Stephens ✍️ (@EarlOfEnough) June 3, 2021

George P. Bush's campaign slogan of "Vote for me! You can shit talk my parents and I won't give a FUCK!" is really giving Ted Cruz's spinelessness a run for its money. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) June 3, 2021

"Thank you for humiliating my dad. I know his brother was so angry he didn't vote for you, but I have no respect for my dad, or my family, and forever pledge my undying loyalty to you, master."



Damn, son, grow a sack. — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) May 24, 2021

George P Bush sucking up to t***p has to be the crappiest Father's Day gift ever to his pops Jeb. But at least we'll get some @TexasGOP infighting here as he goes after fellow trumper @KenPaxtonTX. pic.twitter.com/U7EqqTJUc3 — Kay Bell (@taxtweet) June 3, 2021

But this isn’t the first time Bush has gone against his family to side with Trump. During the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, Bush threw his support behind Trump, leading Trump to refer to him as “my Bush” and saying “this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him.”

It’s a quote Bush apparently liked so much that he chose to print it on the beer koozies he handed out at a campaigning event on Tuesday.

OMG. If this self-degradation is actually being embraced by the @georgepbush campaign then 1) @JVLast may be right that we should be for @KenPaxtonTX in the primary, and 2) TX Dems should find a strong Red Dog Democrat to run against Paxton or George P. Trump-Bush in the general. https://t.co/itnxdyWUZn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 3, 2021

While for some this symbolises the death throws of the Republican Party, as members tear each other apart over the former president, others say that this is who they’ve been all along.

George P. Bush licking Trump’s boots proves to any doubters that the Republican Party is the Party of Trump. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 3, 2021

"A former political advisor to President George W. Bush called George P. Bush's support of former President Donald Trump a "really sad tale" that "says a lot about the Republican Party" today."https://t.co/2qx1Dl6qFA — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SourdifJ) June 3, 2021

Mark My Words: George P Bush represents the Bush family dynasty hedging its bets so as to remain viable in Trump's Republican party. We will NEVER be rid of them. — Dr Lee Jones (@elbyjay) May 14, 2021

Despite all this, it remains to be seen which candidate Trump will end up endorsing. The former president backs both candidates during the last election when they weren’t running against each other, and Ken Paxton also has a firm MAGA pedigree. Speaking to CNN last week, Trump said, “I like them both very much. I’ll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future.”

