SiegedSec, the hacking group purportedly compromised of “gay furries,” leaked data from a far-right media outlet on Monday as part of its ongoing campaign against organizations deemed transphobic.

The hackers announced in a statement on Telegram the targeting of “Real America’s Voice,” a streaming, cable, and satellite television channel known for promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation.

“The hack reveals the personal information of 1,200+ individuals on their app, such as full name, phone number, email address,” the group said. “We also went poof on their files, we wiped the user data from their API and wiped their AWS S3 bucket.”

The Daily Dot examined the files released by SigedSec and confirmed the presence of personal user information. An email to Real America’s Voice inquiring about the hack went unanswered.

The data reportedly wiped from the Amazon server included information related to the network’s top shows, including those hosted by prominent right-wing figures such as Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon, and Ted Nugent.

It remains unclear whether any permanent damage was caused by SiegedSec’s actions.

The hack is part of the group’s newly-relaunched #OpTransRights campaign, which originally began last year after SiegedSec targeted government websites in five states over their policies towards transgender healthcare.

The campaign’s relaunch came on April 1 when SiegedSec hacked the River Valley Church in Burnsville, Minnesota, due to anti-transgender remarks made by the pastor. The hack saw data from 15,000 users of the church’s website exposed, including private prayer requests. SiegedSec also used the church’s Amazon account to purchase several thousand dollars worth of inflatable sea lions. The group followed up a little over one week later by doxing River Valley Church’s pastor Rob Ketterling.

SiegedSec also addressed concerns in their statement on Monday that such attacks will reflect negatively on the LGBTQ+ community.

“Throughout our attacks on transphobic entities, we have received concerns that our attacks will be used to label the LGBTQ+ community as ‘terrorists’ and ‘criminals.’ The thing is, these types of people will blame the LGBTQ+ community regardless of what we do,” the group said. “They will look for a reason to hate, they won’t listen to reason, they want to spread lies to shun people different than them.”

