‘Why do they care about a 70-year-old man’: Biden’s brother Frank says hackers to blame for selfie of him appearing on dating website

'What lengths will these cretins go to?'

Posted on Oct 10, 2023   Updated on Oct 10, 2023, 8:00 am CDT

Frank Biden, the younger brother of President Joe Biden, is blaming hackers after a nude photograph of himself was discovered online.

Frank confirmed the naked selfie as authentic in remarks to the Daily Mail after it was initially found by Marco Polo, a right-wing non-profit organization focused on investigating the Biden family.

The photo was uploaded in 2018 to the gay porn website GuysWithiPhones.com when Frank was 64 years old and has remained online ever since. But Frank denied ever sharing the picture with anyone other than his long-term female partner Mindy Ward.

“Anything that is a revealing picture of some kind is between Mindy and me,” Frank told the Daily Mail on Monday. “I really don’t want to start my day off this way. Definitely didn’t post it anywhere.”

Frank followed up by stating that “they must have hacked my phone.”

“What lengths will these cretins go to?” he asked. “Why do they care about a 70-year-old man?”

The photo was immediately spread among conservatives across social media. Comparisons were made to the president’s son, Hunter Biden, who similarly had his nude photos appear online after his personal laptop was reportedly left at a computer repair shop.

While a number of inappropriate Hunter Biden photos and details came from his laptop, his iCloud drive was also hacked.

“The entire Biden crime family is evil and twisted,” one user said in response to the photo on X.

Others online, however, were perplexed at what they see as an obsession among conservatives with the Biden family and nudity.

“Yeah it’s really weird,” one user wrote. “The Hunter stuff I sorta understood because of the context but this?! lmfao like wtaf?”

The Daily Mail noted that no evidence at this time indicates that the photo has been used to blackmail anyone from the Biden family. It remains unclear how the picture ended up online and whether hackers were involved.

*First Published: Oct 10, 2023, 7:59 am CDT

