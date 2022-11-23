Far-right embraces mass murderer’s pronoun choice to troll grieving LGBTQ community

The LGBTQ community is still reeling from last weekend’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Five were killed and 19 injured in a matter of minutes before a brave patron tackled and subdued the shooter.

Now the far right is using the shooter’s choice of pronouns to mock a grieving community.

The alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is charged with murder and hate crimes over the shooting, which many believe was motivated by homophobia and possibly far-right extremism. Aldrich is the grandson of a Republican assemblyman in California who has favorably compared the Capitol riot to the American Revolutionary War.

On Tuesday, the shooter’s attorney told the court that Aldrich identifies as nonbinary.

The far-right is thrilled. In their minds, it’s impossible to be nonbinary and a right-wing extremist.

Extremist Tommy Robinson wrote victoriously of the news that the alleged Colorado shooter identifies as nonbinary, “There goes their whole narrative,” along with a laughing emoji.

Proud Boys-adjacent Telegram channel the Western Chauvinist referred to the shooting as “system on system violence” and suggested Aldrich using they/them pronouns is “why we’re not hearing very much about the Club Q shooting anymore.”

Others expressed similar sentiments. “And just like that, the media is done talking about the Club Q shooting,” Charlie Kirk said on Telegram.

The Colorado shooter is non binary and uses they/them pronouns.



The story will go dark now, and you know why. — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) November 23, 2022

However, some are questioning the sincerity of Aldrich’s claim to be nonbinary.

In a video of a 2021 arrest that was obtained by CNN, Aldrich referred to himself as “boy.”

A neighbor and former friend told the Daily Beast that Aldrich frequently used a homophobic slur for gay men. A screenshot of an Instagram account that purportedly belonged to Aldrich contains a single post of an LGBTQ Pride flag burning.

“The shooter was nb”



No. Anyway, (continues loading magazines) pic.twitter.com/j7pXqKpReO — Elm Fork JBGC (@efjbgc2) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the night of the killing, Aldrich’s mother reportedly posted that her son was missing and referred to Aldrich with male pronouns.

This is a false claim to remove the hate crime charges that were dropped on this kid.



It's also terrible reporting it should say 'the shooter's defense lawyers claim that Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary.'



This is a post from his mother the night of the murders, says son/he/him. https://t.co/kDmBPfQk9A pic.twitter.com/8kWskK0gt1 — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) November 23, 2022

Given some of the evidence, people online have speculated this might be a ploy to avoid hate crime charges or trolling against the LGBTQ community.

Here's the story where his neighbor talked about how often he used homophobic slurs.



This is a naked play. What would a right wing terrorist targeting trans people love more than to muddy the waters with this clear attempt to skip a hate crime.https://t.co/jsvBcyec2H — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) November 23, 2022

That’s a possibility the far-right is refusing to accept, gleefully embracing it to mock gender identity in general.

They’re calling out the media for misgendering Aldrich, despite previously having never cared to respect pronouns.

The MSM must now use the Q Club shooter's preferred pronouns, every time they mention him.



"Mx. Aldrich. They."



They HAVE to do this. This is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/1humyE5DUp — Rosie's Random Dude (@DarnelSugarfoo) November 23, 2022

Are these nazis questioning Mx. Aldrich’s gender identity? @CNN are a bunch of bigots — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) November 23, 2022

Your rules are clear: ALL self-identities are valid and cannot be questioned, ever, under any circumstances. Again: your rules. You are stuck with this. The shooter is non-binary. You have no choice but to accept it. Sorry. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 23, 2022

CNN misgenders the Colorado gay club shooter and claims the perpetrator isn’t actually non-binary. How quickly they drop all the pretense and admit that non-binary gender identities are made up. pic.twitter.com/4etcwWA0ph — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2022

In the wake of a mass murder, it’s particularly galling.

“Literally even if they are non-binary it changes NOTHING about the fact that they went into a happy place and turned a safe, fun night into a tragedy,” commented one.