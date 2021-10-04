Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are experiencing outages on Monday afternoon.

Down Detector, which crowdsources people who indicate problems on websites, shows a spike in people reporting Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp being down starting around 11:00am CT.

A message on Facebook’s website reads: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.” Users can still open Instagram, but the app will not refresh feeds. The outage is also affecting Oculus, the company’s virtual reality platform.

The sites and apps being down come around the same time as a whistleblower coming forward and providing documents that she says show that the company, which owns all three, is aware of harm it causes. The company has faced intense criticism since the Wall Street Journal ran a series of stories, including one that said Facebook’s internal research found that Instagram had a negative impact on the mental health of teenagers.

Last week, the company’s Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis testified before a Senate committee.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the social media giant acknowledged the outages.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook wrote in the tweet.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Facebook and Instagram about the outages but did not immediately receive replies. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

The outage also is affecting the company’s internal tools and communications, according to the New York Times’ Ryan Mac.

Numerous people online have noted that the issue appears to be DNS-related. According to cybersecurity analyst Brian Krebs, the DNS records for Facebook and its related apps were withdrawn this morning, meaning traffic cannot be routed to the sites. It’s unknown how or why they were withdrawn.

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find https://t.co/qHzVq2Mr4E or https://t.co/JoIPxXI9GI got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail? — briankrebs (@briankrebs) October 4, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Claire Goforth.

Read more about Big Tech