‘World’s richest incel’: Elon Musk roasted after lamenting that he hasn’t has sex in ‘ages’

Elon Musk’s lust for buying Twitter may have faded, but people on the platform are still hot for him.

On Sunday, Musk denied a Wall Street Journal story claiming he had an affair with a friend’s wife last fall. “This is total BS,” Musk tweeted of the allegation that he slept with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife

Brin filed for divorce from his wife in January. Neither have commented on the allegation of an affair.

“Haven’t had sex in ages (sigh),” Musk added in a subsequent tweet.

Twitter users were distressed to learn that the father of 10 is involuntarily celibate, or an incel.

Many rushed to volunteer to end Musk’s celibacy.

Some of the people volunteering to have sex with Musk seem to be going way outside their comfort zone.

“I’m happily married with an amazing wife; even she understands if I helped you out,” wrote one. “She would even be proud of me. Even if I myself would feel like shit.”

Propositions flooded the comments.

“I can help just for practice,” @meta_rach replied to Musk.

Some have ideas about how Musk could take care of himself.

“You make robots man, get on it,” @RichardHeartWin suggested.

Musk’s self-proclaimed fellow incels responded with messages of solidarity.

“I share something in common with Mister Musk,” wrote one.

Plenty of people are skeptical about Musk’s claim to be an incel.

Several pointed to the number of children he has, as well as the twins he had with one of his executives last year.

“Your personal baseball team suggests otherwise,” tweeted @MrMokelly.

Many came to the comments packing jokes and memes, noting he was the “world’s richest incel.”

Musk has not indicated whether he’s inclined to take up any of the offers to end his celibacy.