Marjorie Taylor Greene leads Republicans in pushing for Trump to be next Speaker of the House

A handful of Republicans are advocating for former President Donald Trump to become Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) ouster from the role.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) announced late Tuesday that he will file the paperwork needed to formally nominate Trump, noting in a statement that Trump, “the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again.”

In a post on X Nehls additionally wrote that McCarthy will not run for speaker again.

Nehls’ call for Trump to be speaker was echoed by Reps. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

In a post on X, Greene wrote that Trump is the only candidate she is currently supporting to become speaker.

“He will end the war in Ukraine,” Greene said. “He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!”

She continued: “He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

During an interview with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Fox News host Sean Hannity said that Trump had been contacted about the possibility of becoming interim speaker.

“He’d be great, but actually I want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States,” Jordan responded. “But if he wants to be Speaker, great. That’s where we need him, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but if he wants to be Speaker, that’s fine too.”

The Speaker of the House is not required to be a sitting member of Congress, though historically the role has always been held by members.

It’s not the first time Trump’s name has been floated to fulfill the role.

Before Republicans won back the House majority in the 2022 midterms, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)—who spearheaded McCarthy’s ouster—said he would nominate Trump to become Speaker.

However, Trump has appeared uninterested in taking on the job.

“I think that it’s not something I wanted. A lot of people bring it up. It’s brought up all the time,” he said last March. “No, it’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening, and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.”

Trump has largely stayed quiet about yesterday’s developments in the House, though he did ask in a Truth Social post Tuesday, “Why is that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren’t they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?”