Former President Donald Trump hinted this week that he’d consider deporting Prince Harry from the U.S. if he’s able to oust President Joe Biden in November.

The suggestion came amid scrutiny over Prince Harry’s visa status following the admission in his memoir to using drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Disclosing past drug use is generally required for U.S. visa applications, and while it may impact a candidate’s eligibility, it does not result in an automatic denial.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump said in a preview of a GB News sit-down interview set to air Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1770120386166034801?s=20

Asked if by “appropriate action” Trump meant deportation, the former president replied: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

Trump has long been a staunch critic of both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The former president, who has accused Prince Harry of being “whipped” by his wife, argued in February that his actions in recent years represent a betrayal of the crown.

“He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump told the U.K.’s Daily Express in February, adding that if he won the election, he would not protect him and “would be on his own.”

Conservative think tank Heritage Foundation is currently suing the Department of Homeland Security for access to his immigration records, given the revelations about drug usage in his memoir. The legal matter is still ongoing.

In an explanation about the suit, Heritage Foundation’s Nile Gardner wrote that either “the DHS looked the other way if the Prince answered truthfully, or it looked the other way if the Prince lied on his visa application,” either of which would be wrong.

“Most Americans dislike the idea of celebrities being treated differently from anyone else, and Harry’s fame and profile makes this case the ideal window into DHS conduct,” Gardner added. “If DHS granted Harry special treatment, the implications are obvious: it has likely granted such treatment in the past to others sufficiently famous or sufficiently politically aligned, and will likely continue to do so.”

The issue surrounding Prince Harry is only one small part of the drama being faced by the royal family. Both Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and King Charles III have been at the center of conspiracy theories in recent weeks regarding their health.

