Dilbert guy cancels trips to New York as ‘Shark Tank’ investor, random truckers push boycott over $355 million Trump fine

The $355 million fine imposed on former President Donald Trump sparked immense backlash among conservatives and allies of his—some of whom have even contributed more than $600,000 to a GoFundMe to pay for the “unjust judgment.” Now, people are plotting a boycott of New York.

Judge Arthur Engoron imposed the fine in addition to a three-year ban on Trump conducting business in New York following the high-profile civil fraud trial for improperly inflating property values to secure better loan terms.

In protest of the judgment, some conservatives are now threatening to keep their business out of New York.

There seems to be a bit of misunderstanding, with some calling for a New York state boycott and others attacking New York City specifically. While Trump’s trial was in the city, it was a case brought by the state.

Scott Adams, the creator of the comic strip “Dilbert,” said on Monday that he was canceling all business trips to New York City.

“I’m canceling all NYC business trips until the Trump property seizure is reversed,” he wrote on X. “Also no new business with NY entities. Too far.”

Adams previously caused an uproar in 2023 when he remarked that White people should “get the fuck away” from Black people and that Black people are part of a “hate group”—prompting multiple newspapers to pull his comic.

After several mocking responses, including from the account “Republicans against Trump” who sarcastically asked how New York would survive without Adams’ business, the writer hit back: “Thanks for making me trend on X! I have the best paid trolls.”

Adams is not the only person imposing a boycott against New York.

Shark Tank investor and Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary told Fox Business on Monday that he would no longer invest in “loser” New York.

He said he “can’t even understand or fathom the decision at all.”

“It was already on the top of the list of being a loser state. I would never invest in New York now,” O’Leary said. “And I’m not the only person saying that.”

A group of pro-Trump truck drivers have also pledged to stop driving to New York.

A trucker known as “Chicago Ray” on X wrote on Friday that he’d talked to 10 drivers who “are going to start denying loads going to New York City.”

“Bottom line… Groceries are about to start costing a lot more in NY, NJ, & Philly,” he added of the boycott on Tuesday.

Another trucker who supports the boycott, Jennifer Hernandez, boasted to NewsNation on Monday that “it could shut New York City down.”

“If New York loses … just 10% of the trucks going there, their prices are skyrocket on everything, from milk to eggs to any type of goods that the consumer needs,” she said.

Trump has praised the proposed boycotts in multiple posts on Truth Social.

“Kevin O’Leary is so great, and tells it like it is,” he wrote on Monday. “Businesses will flee NYC & State after the Corrupt Judge’s ruling!”

Similarly, of the trucker protest, Trump said: “Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of FREEDOM!”

“Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy,” he continued. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”