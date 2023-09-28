‘We’re going to call you Donald Duck’: Chris Christie tries out new nickname for Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took a big swing at former President Donald Trump on the debate stage tonight, accusing him of not being able to defend his record on the debate stage.

“I want to look in that camera right now and tell you, Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself, I know you’re watching,” Christie said, jabbing his finger toward the camera.

“OK? And you’re not here tonight, not because of polls, and not because of your indictments, you’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on this stage and defending your record. You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen: you keep doing that, and nobody’s going to call you Donald Trump anymore, we’re going to call you Donald Duck.

"We're going to call you Donald Duck" pic.twitter.com/JqAx54XNGj — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 28, 2023

The line quickly drew groans on X with many posting memes mocking Christie’s delivery.

Chris Christie after saying "Donald Duck." pic.twitter.com/mhTkMGY3q9 — Victoria Opperman (@vmariaopperman) September 28, 2023

Others posted videos highlighting how groan-worthy the zinger was.

Chris Christie: "Nobody up here's gonna keep calling you Donald Trump, we're gonna call you Donald DUCK" pic.twitter.com/r3Qj9kLHFZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 28, 2023

“Me when Christie did that Donald Duck line…” reacted @TimMackJ.

Me when Christie did that Donald Duck line… pic.twitter.com/suvVc0sf0E — Tim Mack (@TimMackJ) September 28, 2023

“Chris Christie has been waiting years to call that orange faced trash goblin Donald Duck,” said @barb_sl.

“The lines never land,” @seanherrala replied.

“The way they booed him,” @barb_sl answered. “I don’t know if it’s worse to be booed or if the crickets are better.”

However, that didn’t stop Christie’s team from posting a meme in Trump’s direction.