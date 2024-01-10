‘We’ve all seen them’: Nancy Mace’s vulgar insult toward Hunter Biden’s manhood backfires

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) got heated as Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee meeting as the panel considers whether President Joe Biden’s son should be held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena last month.

Mace first questioned who “bribed” the 53-year-old businessman to show up at the meeting before calling for his immediate arrest.

“You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,” she said.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) then interrupted to state that the panel could take a vote to hear from Hunter Biden right then, prompting Mace to ask: “Are women allowed to speak in here or no? Because you keep interrupting me.”

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail,” she added. “Our nation is founded on the rule of law.”

Mace: You're the epitome of white privilege, coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, You have no balls to come up here and —



Moskowitz: We can hear from Hunter Biden right now



Mace’s fiery remarks drew outrage from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who said “it was a spit in the face at least of mine as a Black woman” for Mace to talk about white privilege.

But others joked about Mace’s “no balls” comment, given that pictures of Biden’s genitalia have not only been seen all over the internet but were displayed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) at a previous House hearing.

“We’ve all seen them,” was a common retort on social media.

Hunter Biden has been a target of GOP rivals of his father, who have sought to connect him to his son’s business dealings as part of their impeachment inquiry.

The younger Biden was indicted in December on nine charges related to taxes he owed between 2016 and 2019, a period in which he has admitted to battling addiction. The special counsel has alleged Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

The charges came in addition to federal firearms charges filed in Delaware last year. Hunter Biden has claimed the prosecution is politically motivated and unconstitutional.

Hunter Biden has blasted the impeachment effort involving his business dealings, telling reporters that his father “was not financially involved in my business.”

He did fail to appear for a closed-door deposition last month, which prompted the consideration of holding him in contempt of Congress. He stated he would not testify behind closed doors but would be willing to do so in a public setting, a proposition that Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has rejected.

“Chairman Comer does not want Hunter Biden to testify in public, just as he has refused to publicly release over a dozen interview transcripts, because he wants to keep up the carefully curated distortions, blatant lies, and laughable conspiracy theories that have marked this investigation,” the top Democrat on the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said in a statement.

Hunter Biden walked out of the brief congressional meeting as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) began to speak, prompting her to tell Hunter Biden, “Apparently you’re afraid of my words.”

Afterward, he was hounded by reporters, including one who asked, “Are you on crack today?”

Someone asks Hunter Biden: "Are you on crack today?"



