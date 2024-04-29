‘Out of the closet after 18 years!’ George Santos is reviving his drag persona Kitara—for $350 a pop on Cameo

In his latest side hustle, former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is bringing his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, out of the closet for a limited time. But only for those willing to drop several hundred dollars on his Cameo, the customized video marketplace.

“Y’all weren’t ready for this drop? I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!” Santos wrote to X on Monday, sharing a link to Kitara’s Cameo profile.

As of Monday morning, there were 150 slots available from Kitara for $350 each. Hours later, that number fell to just 72.

“Hey you messy bitches! After 18 years in the closet I’m back for a limited time!” reads Kitara’s Cameo bio.

Santos noted on X and in the bio that 10% of the proceeds would go to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which supports families of injured and fallen first responders by providing mortgage-free homes; and 10% to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a nonprofit that describes its aim as supporting Jewish-Christian relations and helping Jews return to their biblical homeland.

Santos’ announcement—which came less than a week after he decided to suspend his short-lived run to get back in Congress—was met with enthusiasm online.

“my birthday is in less than a month if anyone wants to make me so happy,” one person commented on X.

“Who said nothing good would happen in 2024?” replied another person.

“if I don’t get one I’m gonna start a riot,” wrote another user.

But some critics were less-than-thrilled by Santos’ new endeavor.

“oh rent is DUE due huh,” quipped one user.

“oh he’s BROKE broke,” echoed another person.

One right-wing user called on Tunnels to Towers to turn down Santos’ “garbage money,” saying that “one of the most respected pro-America charities in existence… doesn’t need George Santos masquerading in drag on it’s behalf.”

“These people are literally shameless. So is anyone that pays for this,” opined one critic, who highlighted a previous post from Santos calling claims he’d performed as a drag queen “categorically false.”

“GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT,” commented another user, linking to the same X post from last January denying the drag queen claims.

It is unclear exactly how long Kitara will remain on Cameo before going back in the closet, but Santos says that “it is going to be super limited to a couple of days.”

It’s not the first time the controversial conservative, who was expelled from Congress in December and currently faces a 23-count indictment on charges related to identity theft and wire fraud, has turned to Cameo to make some extra cash.

He launched his Cameo platform days after being expelled, and his videos proved so popular among Democrats that he more than doubled his price. In February, Santos said he had made more than 1,000 videos—meaning he’d generated about $400,000 on Cameo alone.

Santos remains on Cameo as himself, with videos now going for $250 each, but will likely bring in even more spare cash with the limited run of Kitara’s Cameo.

