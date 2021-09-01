DeSantis spokesperson thinks people are anti-vax because they believe masks work

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been an opponent of mass mandates since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. His administration is now in a protracted battle against school districts that implemented mask mandates in defiance of his executive order.

DeSantis has also been criticized for failing to sufficiently promote vaccines, criticisms that have grown in volume as Florida has become the epicenter of the Delta variant. (DeSantis’ office insists he’s effectively promoted vaccines).

To hear his spokesperson Christina Pushaw tell it, people aren’t getting vaccinated for COVID because they’ve been misled to believe that masks work just as well.

On Wednesday, Pushaw tweeted, “How many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated because they have been misled to believe that if they ‘just wear a mask’ it will protect them enough from COVID-19?”

How many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated because they have been misled to believe that if they “just wear a mask” it will protect them enough from COVID-19? — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 1, 2021

Twitter users aren’t having it. Pushaw’s tweet attracted significant pushback.

“No one” or “zero” were common responses to her claim.

“DeSantis’ press secretary manages to push vaccine hesitancy and bad science regarding the effectiveness of masks in one tweet,” tweeted Thomas Kennedy, a member of the Florida Democratic Party. “Reminder that she gets paid $120,000 a year by taxpayers to spread this sort of disinformation on a daily basis.”

Similar responses flooded Pushaw’s tweet.

I wonder how many people believe that they won't become sick or get others sick because of the misleading messages "It's my freedom to not wear a mask or get vaccinated"? — Lynda_Ferg (@lynda_ferg) September 1, 2021

The correct answer is zero.



Anti vaccine people never believed in masking in the first place. — JenB (@JenSemDem07) September 1, 2021

Significantly less than the number of people who won't get vaccinated because the Governor has told them that COVID only impacts seniors. — J.L. Kevin (@justlikekevin) September 1, 2021

No one did that. — sailonsilvergirl (@manton_jeanne) September 1, 2021

Since no one actually said that, the number would be zero. https://t.co/b6mpfIskpZ — Michele 🌮🍷🎸😷🧂 (@UnimpressedTX) September 1, 2021

Ron Desantis spokesperson wants you to believe that the people who are the most fastidious about wearing a mask are the anti-vaxxers. 🤪



These people think you're a moron. https://t.co/zWiM7IWVaZ — MALARKEY HAS FALLEN (@Alex__Katz) September 1, 2021

Um, none.



P.S. This is a horrible tweet from a top government official.



Unfortunately its par for the course from @GovRonDeSantis's Spokesperson. https://t.co/wOYw0Sq5nh — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) September 1, 2021

Studies have shown that masks reduce the spread of COVID. Studies have also shown that vaccines are overwhelmingly effective at lowering the likelihood of contracting COVID and of experiencing severe illness if you do contract what’s known as a “breakthrough case.”

To date, COVID has killed 640,000 Americans, nearly 45,000 of them Floridians.