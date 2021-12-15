‘Children smuggled in underground tunnels for the enjoyment of demons’: DeSantis introduces anti-critical race theory bill alongside ‘QAnon follower’ and ‘Proud Boys backer’

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a bill that would allow parents to sue schools for teaching critical race theory. Florida’s Republican governor reportedly introduced the legislation alongside a woman who believes the QAnon conspiracy theory and has promoted content from the Proud Boys.

The Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act, or Stop W.O.K.E. Act, is DeSantis’ latest effort to ban teaching United States history through a lens that includes racism, otherwise known as critical race theory. Public schools in Florida say they don’t teach the theory, but that hasn’t stopped DeSantis from crusading against it.

The Stop W.O.K.E. Act is the latest iteration of his campaign against critical race theory.

At the press conference announcing the legislation, DeSantis was joined by the head of the Miami, Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, Eulalia Jiminez-Hincapie.

According to Miami Against Fascism, Jiminez-Hincapie has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory that a global cabal of satanic pedophiles controls the world. She’s also reposted the far-right extremist Proud Boys doxing people, the group reports.

After the press conference, Miami Against Fascism tweeted a thread detailing Jiminez-Hincapie’s purported beliefs. In an Instagram story it linked to, she references “children smuggled in underground tunnels for the enjoyment of demons,” a belief common among QAnon followers, who are obsessed with pedophilia.

In the post, Jiminez-Hincapie also claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines are “poison” and expressed transphobic sentiments.

Other posts the group includes show her talking about the “great awakening” on Instagram. QAnon followers often reference the great awakening.

Here’s a recent Instagram story she posted that hits common far-right and QAnon themes:



☑️ Vaccine is poison 💉🤮

☑️ Obsession with binary gender norms (aka transphobia) 🌈🚫

☑️ “Children smuggled in underground tunnels for the enjoyment of demons” 👹

☑️ “Wake up!” 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/kwqyO8ZczK — Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) November 9, 2021

Moms for Liberty Miami’s website prominently displays a photo of Jimenez-Hincapie with QAnon hero Michael Flynn.

The organization staunchly opposes masks and vaccine requirements, a belief that is shared by, though not exclusive to many QAnon followers. It’s also come out against critical race theory.

Jiminez-Hincapie has also reportedly shared content from Proud Boys’ social media accounts.

Miami Against Fascism tweeted screenshots of her “sharing in Telegram doxxes from the Miami Proud Boy[s] of school board meeting attendees, journalists, and local activists.”

One of the purported doxes refers to someone the Proud Boys claim is with Miami Against Fascism as a “mutant,” a homophobic slur, and “one of the beta pansies.”

“Not shocking at all its an immigrant LGBTQ member,” Jiminez-Hincapie reportedly commented, “…don’t worry, we will keep you in our prayers when Karma catches up to you. Get help.”

Per Miami Against Fascism, Jiminez-Hincapie is also the leader of another group that’s posted anti-LGBTQ content.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Eulalia shared Proud Boy content either. Take a look. https://t.co/43rxGrTH6S — Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) November 9, 2021

Eulalia is also listed as the founder of a recently created group United Parents of Dade which pushes hateful anti-LGBT content — they find that even the mere mention of that gay people exist in any school setting to be offensive and outrageous.https://t.co/Xw3VIfVXZV — Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) December 15, 2021

Neither Moms for Liberty Miami-Dade Chapter nor DeSantis immediately replied to a request for comment sent Wednesday afternoon via email.