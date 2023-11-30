Conservatives are boycotting Disney again—this time in support of Elon Musk

Conservatives are once again boycotting Disney, this time in defense of X owner Elon Musk after the company opted to stop advertising on the platform.

The situation (again) came to a head on Wednesday after Musk told Disney and other companies who canceled their advertising on X to “go fuck yourself.”

Musk further accused the advertisers, specifically Disney CEO Bob Iger, of attempting to blackmail him. Critics of the billionaire say the companies are merely stepping back in response to Musk’s increasingly erratic behavior on X. The tech entrepreneur stirred controversy this month after endorsing a post that was widely seen as antisemitic.

Nevertheless, Musk’s right-wing fan base saw Disney’s decision not as a simple economic choice, but as an attempt to destroy the X platform in its entirety.

An alleged boycott is now underway.

JUST IN: Thousands of users are canceling Disney+ subscriptions after Elon Musk told CEO Bob Iger to "go f*ck yourself" for blackmailing him over advertising on X. pic.twitter.com/NEFtHZJoGn — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 30, 2023

Popular right-wing accounts such as End Wokeness called on their followers to cancel the streaming service Disney+, earning over 10,000 likes in the process. Whether anyone’s followed through is unclear.

“Stop giving money to people that hate you,” the account wrote. “Cancel Disney+ and pass it on.”

Stop giving money to people that hate you. Cancel Disney+ and pass it on. pic.twitter.com/s5tVgHNk6x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 30, 2023

Others made outlandish claims, such as that Disney was engaged in a secret plot to force all conservatives off of X.

“Bob Iger of Disney is trying to blackmail Elon Musk by refusing to advertise on X until he permanently bans all conservatives/independent journalists,” an account named The Trump Train said. “Disney won’t stop until all conservatives are canceled. Send Bob and Disney a message by boycotting ALL Disney products.”

But others weren’t impressed by the latest conservative crusade and instead mocked the effort.

“normally it would be incredibly cool to tell bob iger to go fuck himself but unfortunately in this case he only said it because disney decided the market did not favor paying to advertise the doctor who holiday special underneath a post from jewslayer88,” X user Molly Conger added.

normally it would be incredibly cool to tell bob iger to go fuck himself but unfortunately in this case he only said it because disney decided the market did not favor paying to advertise the doctor who holiday special underneath a post from jewslayer88 https://t.co/dyagjA4tku — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) November 30, 2023

While Disney is the primary target, other companies who pulled their ads were looped in.

The boycott also calls for abandoning Apple, Sony Pictures, IBM, Paramount, and Comcast, among others.

Whether the boycott will influence Disney’s decision regarding X in any way remains to be seen. But the boycott is not the first Disney faced from conservatives.

Last year, a similar boycott was launched against the company after it came out against proposed legislation in Florida that critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.