EXCLUSIVE: Police confirm ‘active’ case after report filed against Ali Alexander, who has been accused of soliciting nudes from teen boys

Rumors about Ali Alexander soliciting explicit images and videos from teen boys have been bubbling up for months. The whispers recently broke into the open when two men came forward and claimed that Alexander asked them for nudes when they were minors.

In his first comments to media, on Thursday, one of those men told the Daily Dot that he reported Alexander to authorities in Johnstown, Colorado. The Johnstown Police Department confirmed to the Daily Dot that a case against Alexander is currently “active.”

Aidan Duncan also confirmed that screenshots of his communications with Alexander circulating online are authentic. Duncan, known online as Smiley, is a member of white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ orbit.

Alexander, who infamously organized the Stop the Steal campaign that preceded the Capitol riot, has insisted he didn’t do anything illegal.

In messages published by Milo Yiannopoulos and Duncan, Alexander complained to Duncan, “You don’t even send me videos anymore. No good jack off material. Don’t even wanna be my side piece. But I understand.” He also offered Duncan an internship if he came to Texas to “hang out” for a week and said he was willing to travel to Colorado to see Duncan “if you’re game.”

The messages are reportedly from 2017, when Duncan was 15 years old. A screenshot of one of the messages shows Duncan telling Alexander his age and that he was in the tenth grade. Alexander was in his thirties at the time.

The messages suggest that Alexander was offering to exchange his political connections and influence for explicit images and video and possibly even sex.

In one message, Alexander allegedly said that Duncan was free to say no. “However, the less you deprive me of, the less I deprive you of,” he reportedly wrote. “I’m a big sharing person unless it’s not even.”

Duncan says he did not meet Alexander in person.

The charge to expose Alexander has largely been led by Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur sometimes described as a troll. Yiannopoulos and Alexander have been at odds for years, but the conflict was mostly background noise in the far-right cacophony. The fallout over Kanye West’s defunct presidential campaign put them at war with one another.

Yiannopoulos’ attacks on his nemesis have included giving him pithy nicknames like “Scammy Davis Jr.” and making serious allegations that he has a history of preying on teens.

Yiannopoulos first published screenshots of Alexander’s purported communications with Duncan and others. Those screenshots show Alexander asking for dick pics and nudes.

One of those men, who was reportedly 17 when they corresponded, told the Daily Beast that he refused to send Alexander explicit images. Lance Johnston said he kept quiet for the last four years because he was afraid that Alexander would use his political connections in the right-wing world against him.

“I thought in my mind that he would try his best to try to discredit me and ruin me politically and influentially with my time in politics,” Johnston told the outlet.

Duncan echoed the same in a tweet last week, writing, “When I was 15 I was naïve and desperate. I thought I had no choice but to cooperate with inappropriate and humiliating requests if I wanted to make it in politics. I figured that was just the nature of the game.”

The allegations have caused chaos on the far-right, with people picking sides and some blaming Fuentes for working with Alexander until recently. Duncan says that Fuentes has done nothing wrong and had nothing to do with Alexander’s behavior.

Last week, Alexander apologized for “any inappropriate messages sent over the years” and acknowledged that he struggles with SSA or same-sex attraction.

“I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s identities during flirtatious banter at the start. Nothing unlawful has occurred,” Alexander wrote.

Earlier this month, Alexander characterized the claims that he solicited nudes from minors—which is a crime—as false because no one had gone to the police or the FBI.

Reporting someone to the police doesn’t necessarily mean a crime has occurred, but Ali’s particular argument no longer holds up in that regard, as he has now been reported.

On Tuesday, Duncan tweeted that he had filed a police report. Duncan told the Daily Dot that he also turned over a device that contained evidence and provided a statement.

What happened to me was horrible but I’ve had time to heal. These attacks against Nick are fresh and he’s clearly hurt that he’s being smeared as pedo enabler. Nothing could be further from the truth. I’m disgusted that I’m being used as ammunition against my friend who had… — 💿SMILEY💿 (@SmileyDaFed) April 18, 2023

On Thursday, the Daily Dot requested a copy of the police report using the case number Duncan provided and both their names, including Alexander’s birth name, Ali Akbar.

The Johnstown Police Department declined to provide the report because the “case is still active at this time.”

The Daily Dot was unable to obtain contact information for Alexander, who was suspended from Twitter earlier this week.

There is no statute of limitations on child sex offenses in Colorado.

Disclosure: Milo Yiannopoulous was the founder of the Kernel, a publication the Daily Dot acquired in January 2014