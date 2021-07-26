Yanny or Laurel debate breaks out over viral clip of Biden seemingly saying ‘My butt’s been wiped’

A viral clip of President Joe Biden has become the new Laurel versus Yanny debate.

In the clip, first posted by the Hill, Biden exits Marine One and walks towards a group of reporters. “Does immigration need to be in reconciliation? Must it be in reconciliation?” one of them shouts, referring to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats have proposed.

Over the noise of the helicopter, it’s difficult to ascertain exactly what Biden says. It’s either, “But must been what,” or, as many believe, “My butt’s been wiped.”

The reporter then clarified, asking whether a pathway to citizenship needed to be in the bill. Biden replied, “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship,” referring to the so-called Dreamers who illegally immigrated to the United States as children. He demurred as to whether it needed to be in the reconciliation bill.

Biden’s comments about immigration were lost in the online discourse, however. People focused on whether the president told the press that his derrière was freshly wiped.

Twitter user Kate Hyde appears to have posted a shortened version of the clip that has since been viewed 1.2 million times.

“Laurel or Yanny?” Hyde captioned it, referencing the infamous debate of 2018 over which word someone was saying on a recording.

Her tweet set off an avalanche of comments. The clip eventually was retweeted by large conservative accounts, some of whose followers urged others to tweet #MyButtsBeenWiped. So many complied that the hashtag started trending.

#MyButtsBeenWiped

we have to get this trending and also #NewGreenBullshit — Lisa Skinner Escalante (@Lisa_skinnypig) July 25, 2021

The debate resurrected references to “Diaper Don,” one of former President Donald Trump’s many nicknames.

🧻🧻🧻#MyButtsBeenWiped

is trending from-Bots & MaGAt—trolls trying to—smear

Joe BIden for an issue that applies 100% to the-former guy.



I have a huge—arsenal of Memes & GIFs on this topic.

Watch out for the “Dump” LOL🤪 pic.twitter.com/EoujTByh8I — @SilverAdie⚡️Political Digital 🔥future-NFTs (@SilverAdie) July 26, 2021

While many believe that Biden said his butt had been wiped, others heard, “I must be white” or even “my butt’s been waxed.”

Some said that, particularly if you slow the video down, it’s clear that Biden actually says, “But must been what?” to get the reporter to repeat herself over the noise of the chopper.

Longer clip of the video here. I slow down to 0.25x it down and I think he says "But Must been what?" https://t.co/wITHhdOczf — ReynaldoR77 (@Reynaldoplayer7) July 26, 2021

Many remain convinced that the president of the United States randomly commented on the state of his backside.

If Trump had ever randomly said #MyButtsBeenWiped, CNN and MSNBC would've had mental health "experts" on screeching that he should be removed from office 24/7 for the next month. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2021

#MyButtsBeenWiped declared the president of the United States to calm the nation. Everywhere there were warm embraces and smiling faces. You could almost hear the collective sigh of relief across the land. This was their president, truly a great man. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) July 26, 2021

So which is it?