Reddit's Snoo with a syringe.

CRStocker/Shutterstock Reddit (Licensed)

Anti-vax, anti-mask forum NoNewNormal quarantined by Reddit

The subreddit had grown to 112,000 members.

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Aug 12, 2021   Updated Aug 12, 2021, 3:32 pm CDT

A popular subreddit dedicated to COVID-19 conspiracy theories was quarantined on Wednesday after catching the attention of Reddit.

Known as r/NoNewNormal, the subreddit, which boasts more than 112,000 members, now presents visitors with a warning message prior to entry.

“Are you sure you want to view this community?” the message asks. “This community is quarantined. For medical advice, please consult your physician. Additional resources available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Quarantined subreddits are barred from earning revenue and are excluded from appearing in searches or recommendations in order to limit their reach.

In a statement to VICE, a Reddit spokesperson said that the subreddit had been quarantined “in accordance with Reddit’s Quarantine Policy.”

“The purpose of quarantining a community is to prevent its content from being accidentally viewed by those who do not knowingly wish to do so, or viewed without appropriate context,” Reddit’s policy states. “Quarantined subreddits and their subscribers are still fully obliged to abide by Reddit’s Content Policy and remain subject to enforcement measures.” 

The subreddit bills itself as a forum for “skeptical discussion” regarding the ongoing pandemic.

“We are a diverse international coalition with the shared goal of restoring our old ways of life before the world fell into the grips of fear and hysteria,” a description says. “Join the effort to improve the quality of discussion on Reddit by raising your own standards and encouraging the same of others.”

Members of the subreddit responded to the quarantine on Wednesday with anger, accusing the privately-run platform of censoring their speech.

“This is step one,” an moderator said. “They’ll eventually shut this subreddit down completely.”

Correction: This post incorrectly attributed a quote to a Reddit admin. It was a moderator who spoke to the Daily Dot.

This week’s top technology stories

Indigenous TikTokers say they’ve been banned after speaking out against oil pipeline
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Buffalo police purchased high-tech lassos with mental health grant
Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene posed for photo with Capitol rioter
Notorious far-right political operative appears to be behind new ‘MAGACOIN’ cryptocurrency
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 12, 2021, 2:02 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen