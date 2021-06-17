‘Trump did that to Mexicans, immigrants, and Muslims’: Yang implies people with mental health conditions aren’t New Yorkers

Andrew Yang is facing a new wave of criticism after remarks he made about violence and people with mental health conditions during a televised debate between New York City mayoral candidates on Wednesday.

The question posed to the candidates concerned the claim that there is “not a functioning mental health system in New York City” and asked about restructuring it, specifically regarding unhoused people and the recent uptick in seemingly random assaults throughout the city.

“Half of the attacks on Asian New Yorkers have been by the mentally ill. They’re walking around—they’re mentally ill—they see someone who’s different, and then they lash out,” Yang replied.

He suggested increasing the number of psychiatric beds available for involuntarily committing people and monitoring those in public housing to ensure they are taking their medication.

“Yes, mentally ill people have rights, but you know who else have rights? We do. The people and families of the city,” Yang continued. “We have the right to walk the street and not fear for our safety because a mentally ill person is going to lash out at us.”

HERE is the FULL question and answer from @AndrewYang on mental health – again, he's just wrong, mentally ill people aren't violent, less than 5% of violent acts are committed by mentally ill people. He's citing 11 suspects who CLAIM mental illness after attacks. Very harmful. pic.twitter.com/tIJCJaGdAp — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) June 17, 2021

His comments immediately drew ire from critics who feared he was further increasing the stigma against people with mental health conditions by both drawing an “us vs. them” line in the sand and broadly painting people suffering from mental conditions as violent.

Yang just said "Yeah, the mentally ill have rights, but you know who else has rights? The people and families of our city."



The mentally ill ARE people of our city, and they have families, too. #Mayoraldebate — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 17, 2021

Yang is creating a false argument that it's either the rights of mentally ill people, or everyone else, "us".



He's casting "mentally ill people" (a very general term) as abnormal and not like "us".



Trump did that to Mexicans, immigrants & Muslims. — Leia (@TheSWPrincess) June 17, 2021

Yang referenced his “special needs” child last night but had harsh words for “mentally ill” homeless. Highlights how we think of mental health — a middle class child with autism is in one category, but a homeless adult with autism may be in another. https://t.co/iWRmGN88vC https://t.co/6ya3GKEwWz — Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 17, 2021

There is a long-term living facility for elderly, homeless, mentally ill folks on the city block I grew up on. To suggest that seeing the residents every day somehow marred my NYC childhood would be ludicrous. We can all coexist here, and real New Yorkers know that. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 17, 2021

Furthermore, as discussed by Jezebel’s Ashley Reese, Yang’s suggestion that New York needs to put more effort into committing people who aren’t specifically a danger to others or themselves against their will feels like a throwback to a time where involuntary commitment stripped those with mental conditions of their autonomy and “often preyed on women, Black people, the poor, and political activists.”

Andrew Yang’s fixation on and what can only be characterized as hatred of people with mental illness is really really really scary. Forcible hospitalization and medication for people who are not an imminent threat to others is a violation of human rights and is downright fascist. — Molly Griffard (@MollyGriffard) June 17, 2021

The fuller clip contains valid issues that have to be addressed. But he ignores the data that the “mentally ill” are at minimum 2.5x more likely to be victims of violence than others.



And his entire approach is without empathy, brutal, and unfeeling. @AndrewYang should withdraw. https://t.co/e7TwVLV1ZO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 17, 2021

Mentally ill people are often victims of abuse and are also abused by the healthcare system and the police. As a New Yorker, I have extreme concerns about this man becoming mayor for various reasons, but these recent comments have solidified his lack of care for the people of NY. — Coll hates golf 🐬🎃🕸👻💀 (@BookSyrup) June 17, 2021

people with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to be killed by cops.

approximately half of all ppl killed by cops are disabled in some way, including mental illnesses.



fuck you, andrew yang. https://t.co/pTfrVGYXzF — acab worldwide – turtle island to palestine (@dumpstercryptid) June 17, 2021

Yang later tried to paint his position as empathetic, saying New York needs to ensure the those with mental conditions don’t “languish on our streets.” He also claimed his response was specifically in regards to half of anti-Asian hate crimes allegedly being carried by them.

Critics hit back again by pointing out 11 of the 23 people arrested for anti-Asian hate crimes so far this year simply claimed to have mental health issues—something that has not been verified and is sometimes used as a tactic to get more lenient punishment for crimes or avoid it altogether.

The very fact that you still think mental illnesses caused those hate crimes says a lot about how little you understand about the issue — Sean Kennedy (@phealthsean) June 17, 2021

