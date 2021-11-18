‘Scamming gone wrong’: TikToker tries to make $400 purchase with card that isn’t hers—Amazon ends up using her actual card

A TikToker went viral for attempting to purchase a $400 product from Amazon with a card that isn’t hers, only for Amazon to end up using her actual card as a “backup payment.” One commenter called it a case of “scamming gone wrong.”

@itsnotatavia filmed and posted the video, which has been viewed 1.9 million times. The TikTok features the order details for her $417.95 purchase.

“Why did I think I was a scammer? Got this card, tried to order $400 worth of stuff on Amazon?” she asks. “Why it said it didn’t work, so they charged my card.”

“And I can’t cancel it,” she adds.

The comments section is ablaze with jokes and people telling the TikToker: “That’s what you get.”

“Amazon said, ‘Reverse, draw two, Uno out,” one said.

“Amazon said play with ya mama,” another said.

“You supposed to make a separate account,” a third told her. The TikToker “liked” the suggestion.

“Girl you better call customer service tomorrow and say your grandma gave you that card to get some stuff,” another told her. The TikToker also liked this suggestion.

Another commenter also questioned why the TikToker would make a TikTok about her scamming adventures. “Sooo you posted that order number like Amazon reps don’t have TikTok,” they said. “You’re about to have all types of notes on that order when you do try to call.”

The TikToker later revealed what the product she purchased was: A 36 inch wig. “Thinkin’ I’m finnah eat the girls up,” she says. “I was mistaken.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsnotatavia/video/7030518744468245765

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsnotatavia for comment.

